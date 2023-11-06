To Prevent Future Frustration, Allen Robinson II Says He’s Communicating With George Pickens

It was a relatively quiet weekend for the Pittsburgh Steelers, off and enjoying a mini bye following Thursday night’s key win over the Tennessee Titans. For WR George Pickens though, there was a story. Clearly frustrated by his minimal role in the 20-16 victory — he had two receptions for negative-one yard — he took to social media to seemingly vent some of it out. He posted cryptic Instagram stories captioned with “Free Me” and removed almost all photos on his Instagram page, including all the ones of him as a Steeler.

Eventually, he posted some of the photos back and said fans were taking his actions too seriously. But Steelers players certainly took note. Speaking to reporters today, WR and leader of the room Allen Robinson II said he’s working with Pickens to better address future frustrations.

“We’ve continually talked to him and communicated to him,” Robinson said via 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn. “He’s a significant player in this league and is going to attract a significant amount of attention from defenses trying to take him away.”

Robinson did not detail the exact nature of that conversation, at least not in the article on The Fan’s site. That is one reason why the team traded for Robinson this offseason. A veteran and leader who could serve as a steady presence for an overall young wide receiver room. Pickens in his second-year, Calvin Austin III in his second year but first actually playing after suffering a foot injury as a rookie. Robinson’s on-field stats don’t look like much, 19 receptions and barely more than eight yards per catch, but he’s done the little things on and off the field that have been important to this team.

Here is video and audio from Robinson via The Fan.

#Steelers Allen Robinson on what he says to George Pickens in dealing with the frustrations of a season pic.twitter.com/AWMgIgfIcu — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 6, 2023

With just three catches in the last two games, Pickens’ frustration is understandable. But he’ll have to better how he handles those feelings going forward. While it’s a situation that needs to be addressed by players and coaches, Pickens is also dealing with some of these things for the first time. Extra attention from defenses. Players trying to get under his skin. Not being as involved or productive as you’d like. For a second-year guy and someone still 22 years old, some level of immaturity is to be expected. Especially given the diva-like nature of the position.

Robinson told Hathhorn his message was for Pickens to focus on the bigger picture. The Steelers are winning and that’s all that matters.

“It can be frustrating sometimes when you are not getting the ball,” Robinson said. “It’s staying locked in and staying aware of the big picture.”

It’s a similar message former Steelers WR Hines Ward offered Pickens over the weekend.

Robinson is a low-level target in the Steelers’ offense, a third or fourth option. But he’s handled his role well as a blocker and third-down focal point, making key catches to move the sticks in recent weeks. Hopefully, Pickens heeds the message. And hopefully, he’ll get back to having the type of production he’s used to. The Steelers’ offense is often better when Pickens is making big plays.