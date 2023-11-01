The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Titans Preview, Trade Deadline Talk, Coordinator Comments, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 43 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2023 NFL trade deadline coming and going on Tuesday. We discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers standing pat at the trade deadline and also talk quite a bit about the supposed interest the team had in Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson. I offer my theories as to why I believe a deal wasn’t as close as some reporters seem to think.

The Steelers’ Tuesday injury report is discussed early in this show, and that includes us talking about the severity of the hamstring injury sustained last Sunday by S Minkah Fitzpatrick. We also talk about the possibility of Steelers DT Cameron Heyward playing Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers’ coordinators, Matt Canada and Teryl Austin, both held their weekly press conferences on Tuesday. As usual, Alex and I discuss the main talking points to come out their talks with the media.

Alex and I move on to give our final thoughts on the Steelers’ Week Eight home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday in the middle of this show.

The Steelers will play the Titans on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, and ahead of that Week Nine game, Alex and I welcome Nick Suss to the show. Nick covers the Titans for The Tennessean, and he spends roughly 30 minutes with us previewing the Thursday night matchup. If not already doing so, please follow Nick on Twitter at @nicksuss and read his Titans coverage online here: https://www.tennessean.com/staff/4388413002/nick-suss/.

After our interview with Nick, Alex and I give our preview of the Steelers’ Thursday night game against the Titans. As usual, we end that preview by giving our final score predictions for the game. Is this game a must-win for the Steelers? We discuss that question as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 125-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

