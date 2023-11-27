The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Bengals Game Recap, Diontae Johnson, Trenton Thompson, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 55 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Sunday road win the Pittsburgh Steelers had against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We discuss the pregame roster moves that were made prior to Sunday’s game and that includes us talking about the inactive list from that contest. We also quickly recap the injuries coming out of the game against the Bengals.

Alex and I get into our full recap of the Steelers’ Sunday game against the Bengals and as usual, we start on the offensive side of the football. We talk about what stuck out schematically on offense on Sunday now that the team has moved on from Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator.

We discuss the several big throws that QB Kenny Pickett made on Sunday, the involvement of TE Pat Freiermuth in the passing game, and how RB Najee Harris had a big game that included two explosive runs. We talk about a lot of offensive stats from Sunday that were positive and great to see.

The play of WR Diontae Johnson is discussed quite a bit during this first part of the show. We go over his failed touchdown reception, effort on the fumble by RB Jaylen Warren, and how he rebounded to make a few plays later in the game.

We move on to recap the play of the Steelers defense on Sunday and that includes us discussing several individual plays and platers. We make sure to highlight the play of S Trenton Thompson against the Bengals and how big his second half interception was. We talk about the run defense and how the Bengals made a few fortunate plays on Sunday that Pittsburgh probably should have made instead. We make sure to talk a little about the play of rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. on Sunday as well.

The Steelers special teams units weren’t great overall on Sunday against the Bengals and we explain why we feel that way.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 91-minute episode as well and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

