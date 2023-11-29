The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Recent News, Tomlin Tuesday, Bengals Game All-22, Author John Harris Interview, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 56 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this week and that includes the few transactions made by the team on Tuesday. We also discuss the overall health of the Steelers to start Week 13 on the heels of what all head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference.

The Tomlin weekly media session gave us quite a few talking abouts to discuss. We focus a lot on what Tomlin said about WR Diontae Johnson when it comes to his lack of effort on the first half fumble this past Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Several other Tomlin presser talking points are also addressed in-depth.

Hines Ward and James Harrison, two former Steelers players, are now Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists for 2024 so Alex and I discuss that news and the chances each have of getting into Canton this time around.

Early in this show, Alex and I welcome author John Harris to the show. Harris, a former Steelers beat writer, has recently released his new book; Tomlin: The Soul of a Football Coach, just in time for the holidays. We talk extensively with Harris about his new book. If you would like to purchase his new book, please do so via this Amazon link below. It would make a great Christmas present for any fan of the Steelers.

Coming out of our interview with Harris, Alex and I go over the Steelers’ Week 12 win against the Bengals once again now that we both have studied the all-22 tape from that contest. We start on offense and then move on to the defense. We talk some more about the play of Steelers QB Kenny Pickett on Sunday and changes we saw on offense.

We discuss the Steelers heading into Week 13 and wonder if this team might be able to make some noise in the playoffs should they ultimately make the postseason tournament.

We spend time in this show talking about Steelers DL DeMarvin Leal due to his decrease in snaps played these last several weeks. We also spend time talking about several members of the Steelers rookie class heading into Week 13.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 138-minute episode as well, and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

