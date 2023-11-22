Season 14, Episode 53 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I talk more about the Pittsburgh Steelers moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

We talk about what maybe was the final nail that caused them part ways with Canada and the challenges that now await Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan as they take over the control of the offense for the remainder of the season.

Alex and I discuss what changes we might see on offense moving forward and what the overall goal of that unit should be throughout the final seven regular-season games. We discuss if there’s much optimism between us when it comes to the offense improving greatly with Faulkner and Sullivan now running it. We also discuss what the duties of those two might look like moving forward.

Alex has already connected several dots when it comes to a potential new Steelers offensive coordinator for 2024 so we go over that list of names that he cobbled together for Wednesday morning. We also discuss the possibility of Faulkner or Sullivan getting that job permanently in 2024 and what would need to go right for such a thing to happen.

We talk more about Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in this show when it comes to the hope that he’ll show growth in his play the remainder of this season.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, and with that Alex and I go over a few other things that he said during his talk with the media.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 95-minute episode as well and we finish it up by answering several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Moving On From Canada Reaction, Tomlin Tuesday, 2024 OC Candidate Short List, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6326087879

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 53 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n