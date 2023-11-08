The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Injury Updates, Pebble Pickens, Other Tomlin Tuesday Talking Points, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 46 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex and I quickly talk about the early health outlook for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 10 Sunday home game against the Green Bay Packers. This is based on what head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Tuesday during his press conference. That means we discuss the Sunday outlook for S Minkah Fitzpatrick in-depth.

There are a few interesting trends to discuss ahead of the Sunday game against the Packers thanks to the Steelers announcing on Tuesday that they will be wearing their block numeral throwbacks for that contest.

Tomlin’s weekly press conference provided quite a few juicy talking points for us to discuss during this Wednesday show. Those talking points include rookie tackle Broderick Jones likely remaining the starter on Sunday against the Packers on the right side. I have Alex look into his crystal ball when it comes to who he thinks will be the Steelers’ starting tackles come week One of the 2024 season.

Tomlin also addressed the current situation with frustrated WR George Pickens on Tuesday, so we obviously discuss all that he had to say on that topic. We hone-in on Tomlin calling the Pickens’ frustration just a “pebble in his shoe” right now. We discuss how Tomlin handled that topic with the media on Tuesday.

Tomlin also talked about QB Kenny Pickett, OC Matt Canada, CB Joey Porter Jr., the inside linebacker position, and running back playing time on Tuesday so we make sure to address all of those talking pints thoroughly in this show as well.

Former Steelers RB Rashard Mendenhall is back in the news as of Tuesday and we tell you why.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 76-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

