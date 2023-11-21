The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Firing OC Matt Canada, Offensive Changes Moving Forward, Transactions, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 52 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning show, an emergency episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada earlier in the day.

We discuss why Canada was relieved of his duties on Tuesday and what all HC Mike Tomlin had to say about that decision during his weekly press conference. We also go over who will have what roles on the offensive coaching staff now that Canada has been dismissed by the team.

What will the offense look like moving forward for the Steelers? How will this change hopefully help QB Kenny Pickett? Alex and I attempt to answer both of those questions and others during this episode. We also discuss what Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan need to do and show in the remaining seven games to keep the team from looking outside the organization after this season.

We do talk a little bit about potential outside offensive candidates past the 2023 season later in this show.

The Steelers made a few roster transactions on Tuesday, so Alex and I address those. We also discuss the possibility of the Steelers landing veteran LB Shaquille Leonard, who was waived on Tuesday by the Indianapolis Colts.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 46-minute episode as well.

