‘The Offense, As A Whole, Has Been Awful’: CBS Sports Pegs Offensive Line As Steelers’ Biggest Need

We’re halfway through the 2023 season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the playoff hunt despite some notable issues on their roster that need to be addressed. The secondary has been torched at times this season as the Steelers need to find a long-term solution to cornerback opposite of CB Joey Porter Jr. The defensive line can also improve as Pittsburgh has struggled at stopping the run this year, having been without DL Cameron Heyward for most of the season due to injury.

However, the one position group that is most often referenced as the unit that needs to be improved the most is Pittsburgh’s offensive line. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports tends to agree, naming the offensive line as Pittsburgh’s biggest need at this point of the season.

“The offense, as a whole, has been awful, but that is largely attributed to play-calling rather than any particular personnel group,” Edwards said. “Pittsburgh is allowing pressure on 39.6% of their dropbacks, which is the ninth-worst mark in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Offensive tackles Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor have among the 10 worst beaten percentages.”

The offensive line has played better in recent weeks, climbing in Pro Football Focus’ rankings to the middle of the pack after being one of the worst-graded units in the league to start the year. While the unit showed improvement last Thursday against the Tennessee Titans, this is still a unit that could stand to see some improvements heading into 2024.

The Steelers have invested heavily into their offensive line the last two seasons, drafting OT Broderick Jones in the first round this year while signing IOL James Daniels, Mason Cole, Isaac Seumalo, and Nate Herbig in free agency. Jones, Seumalo, and Daniels appear to be fine in their respective roles going forward but the opposite tackle spot, as well as center, could stand to see upgrades to fully complete the overhaul. Cole has underwhelmed this season after a positive first season in Pittsburgh while we have seen RT Chukwuma Okorafor benched last week for Jones due to something he said during the Jaguars game, but his play hasn’t exactly been encouraging either. Dan Moore Jr. also has failed to take that next step as a quality starting left tackle in the league, having been serviceable, but has struggled mightily at times when tasked with going against some of the league’s best pass rushers.

Pittsburgh could opt to go to the draft or free agency to address center and offensive tackle this coming offseason. Centers Tyler Biadasz, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Connor McGovern, or Andre James as well as RTs Mekhi Becton, Isaiah Wynn, or Austin Jackson are several projected free agents that could interest Pittsburgh this offseason. However, expect the Steelers to look to the draft to find a long-term replacement for either Cole or Okorafor. At center, Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, or Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson are names that could interest Pittsburgh, as well as, tackle prospects including Alabama’s JC Latham, Georgia’s Amarius Mims, or Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton who are potential fits. They could develop behind the incumbent starters, taking over in 2025 or usurping them on the depth chart during the 2024 season.

#Oregon Center Jackson Powers-Johnson can MOVE in space and a people mover in the run game. Plays with excellent leverage and power, athleticism to consistently root out LB’s on 2nd level blocks. Really an ideal fit for OZ teams who ask their centers to operate in space. pic.twitter.com/Wpy5Hobd2I — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 23, 2023

The Steelers desire to run the ball and play good defense, keeping QB Kenny Pickett upright in the pocket to complete key throws on possession downs in order to keep the offense on schedule. Pickett’s already been sacked 17 times this season while the running game has been sporadic on the year as well. Pittsburgh must prioritize beefing up their offensive line, building it up to resemble the unit that stood in front of QB Ben Roethlisberger for nearly a decade, helping Pittsburgh boast a top-five offense in the league thanks to their consistent, impactful play.