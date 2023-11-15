Steelers Wednesday Week 11 Injury Report: Seven Players Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Headlining today’s report is a long list of players not practicing, though it’s worth cautioning it’s early in the week and common for players to get additional rest early.

Listed as DNPs for today are WR Diontae Johnson (thumb), CB Patrick Peterson (rest), S Keanu Neal (rib), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), NT Montravius Adams (ankle), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), and DL Cam Heyward (groin). TE Pat Freiermuth was limited due to his hamstring injury that landed him on IR weeks ago. Peterson and Seumalo normally get Wednesdays off, leaving only five players with actual injuries not working.

Heyward’s day off is no surprise considering comments Mike Tomlin made to him prior to Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers, telling him he’d get plenty of rest if he could log plenty of snaps against the Packers. That was revealed on last night’s episode of Inside The NFL.

Freiermuth officially had his 21-day return window opened Wednesday, practicing with the team today. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin sounded optimistic about Freiermuth’s chances of playing against the Browns, though it would be based off how he looked in practice. Being limited at the start of the week isn’t the best sign but the team could ramp up his activity later in the week.

If activated, he would boost an offense that hasn’t had all of its top weapons on the field for most of the year. The Steelers will need as much firepower as they can get against a tough Browns defense. Freiermuth remains on IR and has until Saturday by 4 PM/EST to be activated to the 53-man roster and play this weekend.

Neal suffered his rib injury on his interception return in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Fitzpatrick injured his hamstring in Week Eight’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and did not practice the last two weeks. Adams went down with an ankle injury early in Week Nine’s victory against the Tennessee Titans and did not practice leading up to last week’s game.

The Steelers and Browns kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.