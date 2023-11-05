Steelers Vs. Titans Week Nine: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

In typical fashion, the Pittsburgh Steelers were in another close game, turning things up in the second half for the 20-16 win against Tennessee. Penalties and time-of-possession were killer in the first half (nine), but cleaning those up was huge in the victory.
The Steelers lost the explosive play battle nine to three, too, so it’s amazing that the Steelers got the win with such a deficit in that regard in a bend-don’t-break game with no passing touchdowns allowed on defense.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and some takeaways.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The best offensive grade and overall was RB Jaylen Warren (90.9, 26). I did not anticipate Pittsburgh winning the rushing offense battle (166 to Tennessee’s 105), led by Warrens’ 88 rushing yards, including four of 10-plus, an impressive 8.0 yards per attempt (11 carries). One explosive play on third down and another to the one yard-line, setting up the seldom-seen red zone touchdown. Encouraging areas of improvement from the offense that had been struggling, and great game from Warren that included three catches for 25 yards (8.3 YPR) as well.
Najee Harris had a nice 69- yard night, too, but had a drop that dinged his overall grade (58.5).
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Solid day from WR Diontae Johnson (83.1, 56), highlighted by ending his touchdown drought dating back to the 2021 season. Nice design, stacked alignment to free the pivot route and easy grab. So happy for him. He also had a 13-yard catch to the red zone, setting up the Najee Harris touchdown run as well.
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada called another good game, getting his playmakers the ball with YAC opportunity, two consecutive successful screens in the first half for Johnson as examples. Big play on a third and six in the fourth quarter by Johnson, too, who was late with his hands to secure the go ball and explosive 32-yard gain. Johnson had nine targets, seven catches for 90 yards on the night.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players, starting with G James Daniels (79.4, 64). The highest graded lineman had a particularly strong 87 PBLK in the game, including no pressures, in an improved effort from the unit that didn’t allow a sack either. Respectable 72.7 RBLK as well, flashing in my notes particularly in the second half including pulling blocks.
He did have a false start penalty on the one-yard line that was luckily not detrimental (Johnson TD drive).
QB Kenny Pickett (78.2, 64) went 19-of-30 for 160 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and an 88.2 rating. Up and down performance, missing throws particularly early, but was clutch Kenny as usual in the fourth quarter, when his touchdown came despite the rib injury. Thankfully, he wasn’t sacked compared to four for the defense, but he was pressured six times. A big-time-throw, with no turnover-worthy-plays, and two drops from receivers. Seventh fourth-quarter comeback of his career (second-most). Props.
Guard Isaac Seumalo (76.0, 64) also makes the cut, with a 72.7 RBLK and 68.5 PBLK. I agree he had a better showing as a run blocker than in pass protection, including a great one on the second level, and was used as a puller (mostly successful, did not lose one rep), which Pittsburgh has thankfully been doing more often. He allowed two pressures and a QB hit though, but overall an important cog to the positive trend from the o-line.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Only two here. WR George Pickens (47.3, 57) had another quiet game with -1 yards on just two catches (five targets). He had an opportunity for an easy touchdown, making the grab but didn’t get the second foot down. We’ve seen him toe-tap with much less room before, and would’ve given the offense rare breathing- room on the scoreboard, so it was an unfortunate miss. He was impactful as a run-blocker though, one on a 14-yarder and crucial one (blitzer) on a jet-run (53.4 grade though).
The lowest grade on offense was TE Connor Heyward (39.5, 39), with a particularly low 35.9 RBLK, noting a miss myself but a key one on a chunk run as well. 50.7 as a receiver, with three targets and two catches, including an 11-yarder, and had a drop early on.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on defense was EDGE Alex Highsmith (80.7, 63). Had a whopping 11 pressures, five QB hits, and two sacks (along with an early one that was negated) including a patent spin-move in crunch time. He wreaked havoc on the decimated Titans o-line, also providing a key run stop in the red zone to hold Tennessee to a FG before halftime, but did note a couple missed opportunities in run defense. Dominant, and deserved a higher grade.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Whopping seven players here. DL Montravius Adams was one of three with a 78.0, but unfortunately he was injured early (just two snaps).
LB Kwon Alexander (78.0, 64) came up big in clutch time, icing the game outstandingly with his huge final drive red zone interception, impressive sans Cole Holcomb (injured in game). Alexander had a hit in coverage that ensured an incompletion, and encouragingly had two pressures as well, but a rough game otherwise. Alexander allowed several chunk plays with THREE missed tackles (including the Henry touchdown), beat in coverage, blocked in the run game (all multiple times), and just two combined tackles (no stops).
EDGE Markus Golden (78.0, 11) provided a sack in limited snaps, along with a 64.0 RBLK grade.
CB Levi Wallace (76.0, 38) was also part of the clutch defensive effort. Provided great coverage for a fourth down stop just before the two-minute warning, and had a pass break-up on the final drive (near pick), and also had good coverage on an overthrow as well. Great to see after largely struggling this season.
EDGE T.J. Watt (75.3, 69) deserves credit for the success of others with the attention he garnered, though less impactful on the stat sheet. He did have a wow sack in spite of the blocker ripping off his helmet, making the play in maniac fashion on third down in the red zone (held to FG). Two QB hits and run stops, though he was dinged for an early roughing the passer.
EDGE Nick Herbig (75.2, seven) provided a pressure on the screen for a loss of eight, making an impact in limited time once again.
LB Elandon Roberts (75.0, 37) had a nice game with a team high nine total tackles, including four stops with one for a one-yard loss on a catch early. Also provided two pressures at the position (both hurries). Allowed three catches on as many targets for 15 yards (long of 11), but had a missed tackle in the pass game and some poor angles against the run.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
The lowest grade and only player in the tier on defense was DL DeMarvin Leal (47.3, 24). No pressures, blocked out on two 10-plus runs, but a good hustle play to chase down an 11 yard catch late for his only tackle.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on special teams was Miles Boykin (85.8, 16), finally getting some love including a great punt coverage tackle.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two players, Connor Heyward (75.8, six) with a tackle, and Godwin Igwebuike (70.1).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four here, unfortunately: Rodney Williams (48.2, 13) with a missed tackle, Damontae Kazee (41.1, ten), Jones (39.9, four) with a penalty, and the lowest grade special teams was James Pierre (33.6).
Surprises:
- P Pressley Harvin had an impressive day, with all four of his attempts inside the 20, and two of 50-plus (62, 54), but only a 62.1 punt grade.
- Rookie Broderick Jones unexpectedly started, even more so, getting the nod at RT. He played extremely well overall, but a criminal 58.8 grade (64 snaps). A people-mover in an improved run game, including key blocks on two 15-plus runs, and also fared well as a pass blocker, showing his athleticism on display out in front on screens. Jones’ grade was surely dinged for two penalties: ineligible man downfield penalty early, and unsportsmanlike penalty late following the Johnson touchdown, which must be cleaned up obviously.
- DL Cam Heyward finally made his return (62.6, 41) and made some impactful plays, particularly as the game wore on. Six combined tackles, third on the team, including four stops despite double teams for much of the game. In run defense, was in on the key run stop before halftime with Highsmith, along with great hustle to chase an end around out of bounds. Telegraphed a screen for a loss of eight, provided a pressure, and provided a key fourth down pressure (negated by penalty though). Great to see him back on the field.
Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. TITANS WEEK 9 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Snap Leaders Week 9: OFF-Pickett/OL (with Jones). DEF-Peterson/Kazee. ST-Nick Herbig.
Season: TOTAL-Peterson (only player 600-plus). OFF-Seumalu/Cole. DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.