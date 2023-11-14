Steelers Vs. Packers Week 10: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers encouragingly got another victory, 23-19 against the Green Bay Packers. For the second-straight game, the offense was led by a refreshingly strong running game that eclipsed 200 rushing yards (205), and continue to defy several statistical odds. They provided two of the three explosive plays on offense, with all three total coming in the second half. The defense played the run well overall as well. Bent with big plays allowed though, and in typical fashion came up big late with two interceptions, one sealing the victory.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and some takeaways.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players here. The best offensive grade was RB Jaylen Warren (76.1, 33). He stacked another great rushing performance with 101 yards, his first 100-plus game in his career (87.4 RUN grade). He had five runs of ten-plus yards, including a 20-yard explosive run. Forcing missed tackles was on display yet again with nine, first in the NFL in Week 10 (pre-Monday night football), including the great 16-yard touchdown scamper. Was dinged in the pass game (40.3 receiving grade), charged with two drops unfairly (one off-target, the other undercut/defensed), and abysmal 18.0 PBLK on his lone attempt that brought his overall grade down.
RG James Daniels was the highest graded o-lineman (75.4, 65), with several at the position deserving much better grades in the dominant run game performance , and only allowed one sack. Daniels was indeed a key factor, with several great run blocks, including pulls with the Warren touchdown a prime example. Only a 69.7 RBLK, and seemed solid overall in pass pro. Daniels earned a much higher 82.3 PBLK, agreeing with that solid grade but did note one hurry allowed.
WR George Pickens (72.2, 62) played all but three snaps, catching three of his four targets for 45 yards (15.0 YPA). All were first downs, highlighted by a great back-shoulder where he displayed his awesome skill manipulating the defender for the 28-yard explosive catch. Another late-game explosive-catch was unfortunately negated by a penalty, with the pick route concept creating the debatable call, and another explosive attempt was thrown high out of bounds. He was impactful as a run blocker too, but a 60.9 RBLK grade.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
NONE.
The lowest grade on offense was TE Darnell Washington (51.1, 33). Thought he had nice blocking moments including both rushing touchdowns, though he lost a few reps as well. Deserved better than his 55.4 RBLK, and caught his lone target in the flat at the line of scrimmage, with a good stiff-arm/churn for six yards, but a 50.9 REC grade. One of the many curious grades in my opinion.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two players here. The highest grade on defense was DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (85.6) on just eight snaps. He provided two run stops in the second half (82.4 RDEF), but wasn’t a factor as a pass rusher with no pressures on three pass snaps.
EDGE T.J. Watt (80.7, 66) had a great inside fake, winning on the dip rip to get home for the only Steelers sack of the game. The latter made the pass rush feel quiet, but he also had eight pressures. Watt also stepped up as a tackler (seven), including a whopping six stops. Four of his stops were against the run, providing strong pursuit on a couple as well, and also made a six-yard tackle in coverage off a zone drop.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four players. DL Armon Watts (76.7, 22) was higher than I anticipated. The highlight was providing a hurry on the Watt sack, but non-existent in that regard otherwise on 17 pass snaps. Had no tackles and a miss, along with inconsistent run defense, and was double-teamed on the 40-yard double explosive run.
S Elijah Riley (75.7, 21) played the dimebacker role in this one. He was beat in coverage/miscommunication on a third-and-seven on a 37-yard catch, and had a missed tackle. Riley came up big in the fourth quarter with a TFL on a trick play (WR pass), blitz/near sack pressuring a third down stop, and tackled a screen for no gain in the final minute.
CB Patrick Peterson (74.9, 68) refreshingly had one of his best games of 2023. The main highlight was great coverage, not falling for the double-move on a go-ball to the end-zone on the sideline, where he tipped the pass to keep it in bounds for the Keanu Neal red-zone interception. Peterson also had good coverage on a deep overthrow and a throwaway, made a tackle for a stop on third-and-three (GB penalty), and also provided hurry on a blitz. Three catches allowed on five targets for just 14 yards and three in YAC. Very nice.
EDGE Alex Highsmith (71.3, 63) drew double-teams often throughout the game. He was quiet early but came on in the second half. He provided four pressures, three hurries, a hit that forced an incompletion off his spin move, forced an incompletion on a coverage hit, good run defense late, and three combined tackles including a pass for no gain in the final minute.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Five players. LB Elandon Roberts (49.2, 65) made some big plays after Kwon Alexander went down with a season-ending injury. The defense was already without Cole Holcomb, and Roberts tied for a team-high seven combined tackles. One an early TFL setting a strong edge against the run, made a touchdown saving shoestring-tackle with great pursuit, had a key pass-breakup on a second half third-down, and getting to the sideline to tackle a one-yard gain. Two missed tackles though, and allowed two explosive catches (23, 28). Coverage is the concern moving forward considering the unfortunate injuries.
CB Levi Wallace (49.1, 27) was unfortunately bad again, allowing two touchdowns on both catches he allowed (four targets). I did note one good play in coverage, but unfortunately was negated by penalty. His lone tackle came on third-and-seven, on the 36-yard explosive catch in the second half. Wallace has had a below-50 grade in five of eight games this season, tough-sledding.
Rookie DL Keeanu Benton (46.6, 45) showed out once again, but graded curiously low once again. Six combined tackles including three stops, two quarterback hits including one in the red zone (incompletion), and a pass deflection. He repetitively filled gaps and got off blocks often, providing comfort and justifying more playing time moving forward. Not sure why PFF gave him a criminal (IMO) 30.6 RDEF grade.
Pittsburgh’s starting safeties provided the only two turnovers in the game, but are the lowest graded defenders.
S Damontae Kazee (44.9, 68) had the key final-play interception, securing the four-point victory. He also shot down for a great run fill/tackle early, along with a nice coverage play, but struggled otherwise. Dropped an early interception, took a bad angle/missed a run tackle, and had a defensive pass-interference. Five tackles, and allowed two catches on three targets for 57 yards (second-most on team). Also, both safeties confusingly didn’t touch down receivers, allowing them to roll for additional yards, what are we doing?
The lowest grade on defense was S Keanu Neal (44.9, 56). He was the benefactor of the Peterson tip for the interception, and had good coverage on a red-zone incompletion. Thought he was at least better than Kazee, unfortunately required to play the Minkah Fitzpatrick role of tackling huge gains (three explosives). 42.7 COV grade despite a 42.9 completion-rate allowed (lowest in secondary) and 18.5 passer rating against. Likely dinged for trying, but failing to get there on one of Wallace’s allowed touchdowns.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on special teams and overall was Peterson (94.0, five), deserved recognition for his huge extra point block, impactful in the close game. Nice overall game from Peterson.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
James Pierre (85.1, 19) was also refreshingly recognized, with four special teams tackles including a touchdown-saver.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two players here, with Washington (74.0, ten) and Nick Herbig (71.4, 21) making another positive list once again.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two players. Miles Killebrew is typically on the other end of the grades (45.5, 19) with an assisted tackle, but missed another. The lowest grade on special teams was Riley (27.2, 19), with a missed tackle as well.
Surprises:
- Criminally low o-line run block grades/RB Najee Harris 59.8 rushing grade.
- Benton’s 46.6 DEF grade.
- P Pressley Harvin (58.7 PUNT grade, ten). Five punts, three inside the 20, and his other two were 50 or more yards.
Plenty of choices for sure. Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. PACKERS WEEK 10 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Snap Leaders Week 10: OFF-Pickett/OL. DEF-Peterson/Kazee/Porter. ST-Mark Robinson.
Season: TOTAL-Peterson. OFF-Seumalu/Cole. DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
