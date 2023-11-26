Steelers Vs. Bengals Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 16-10 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

WINNERS

Pat Freiermuth – The Steelers remembered Pat Freiermuth was still on the team. A career day for him, the first Steelers tight end over 100 yards since Vance McDonald in 2018. He didn’t just make plays in the middle of the field, though he certainly won there, and Kenny Pickett repeatedly looked his way, especially on third down. The Steelers needed to get more skill guys involved and they did under this new-look coaching staff of Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan. They put together a nice game plan.

Kenny Pickett – Credit to Kenny Pickett and this offense. While the points weren’t there, the offense undeniably was better than any game this season. Pickett continued to take care of the football, the first Steelers quarterback in team history to go seven straight games without an INT, and he set a franchise record for most passes without a pick. But he was more aggressive and more assertive with where to go with the ball. It wasn’t perfect, he struggled against the Bengals’ blitz looks, but he was better today. That’s reflected in the tape and the stat line. There’s still a ways to go, there must be more points, but it’s a start.

Trenton Thompson – Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Thompson dropped a would-be interception after jumping an out route on Amari Cooper. He wouldn’t make the same mistake twice. Though a different concept, Thompson jumped a Jake Browning throw along the sidelines. Thompson has impressed since being signed in the middle of training camp with a well-rounded ability to hit, play the run, and make plays in coverage.

Najee Harris – Though the buzz rightfully surrounded Jaylen Warren this week, it was Harris who shined the brightest in the Steelers’ running game Sunday. He ran hard and consistently carried Bengals’ defenders forward. They looked worn down late in the fourth quarter as he ripped off a couple of big runs. He finished the game with 99 yards rushing, losing a couple late in the game that prevented him from staying in triple-digits. Oh well.

T.J. Watt – Watt with a pair of sacks in this game, including coming off the edge unblocked on a third-down sack in the fourth quarter. There was more consistent pressure across the board and guys like Cam Heyward did well to collapse the pocket to the benefit of players like Alex Highsmith and Watt.

Chris Boswell – Can always count on Boswell. True on all three of his field goals. Has anyone ever made more field goals against a team than Boswell has against the Bengals? Probably. But he sure kicks a ton of them.

Third-Down Offense – An eyesore the last two weeks, the Steelers were much better here today. Pittsburgh finished 8-of-16 on third down, 50 percent, after being around 25 percent over the last two weeks. Nice job here.

LOSERS

Special Teams – A sloppy day for Danny Smith’s unit. While Chris Boswell and Pressley Harvin III were solid kicking and punting, the unit had too many miscues. Penalties on Mark Robinson and Tariq Carpenter on the punt return team. Miles Boykin and James Pierre unable to down a Harvin punt inside the five.

Diontae Johnson – He’s a bit more borderline, making a handful of plays, but he continued to have some frustrating moments. Unable to haul in a would-be touchdown early in the game, though it was very close to being ruled a touchdown, he’s gotta secure the catch the whole way. He showed really poor effort on Jaylen Warren’s fumble and there was a third-down miscommunication between him and Pickett that looked very similar to last weekend. Johnson has to avoid stacking bad plays and letting them get to him mentally.

He did better to bounce back in the second half but I want to see a complete game with good effort and doing the little things this team needs.

Chandon Sullivan – Dinging him largely for one play, which I generally don’t do, but it was a big one. Missed an easy sack on Browning that led to a T.J. Watt roughing-the-passer penalty and long completion. The Bengals didn’t score but they flipped the field in a game where field position is valuable.