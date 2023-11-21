Steelers Make Depth Chart Tweak, Remove ‘Or’ Label Between OTs Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big coaching change. They’ve also made a small depth chart tweak.

Though it has no bearing on things going forward, the team removed the “Or” tag that sat between Broderick Jones and Chukwuma Okorafor for the starting right tackle spot. Jones will continue to serve as the Steelers’ starting right tackle, just as he has the last three weeks.

Steelers updated depth chart for Week 12 via media game release: The "OR" between Broderick Jones and Chukwuma Okorafor has been removed at RT. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/gvpmkGHWP6 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 21, 2023

Compare that to last week’s depth chart that showed the “Or” designation between the two.

Not that confirmation was needed but this is another signal the team is rolling with Jones the rest of the season. Pittsburgh first made the swap for Week Nine’s game against the Tennessee Titans after Okorafor reportedly criticized the team’s play calling and was benched by Mike Tomlin.

With Jones in the lineup, the Steelers’ running game has taken off. They ran for 166 yards to beat the Titans, 205 to knock off the Green Bay Packers, and running the ball was the only thing the offense could do in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers finishing with 172 yards. Jones isn’t responsible for all of that, but his athleticism has opened up the Steelers’ playbook and he’s played well overall, especially in the running game.

Pittsburgh removing the label from the depth chart is merely a formality. Jones will continue to play right tackle the rest of the season. The only thing that could potentially move him is an injury to starting LT Dan Moore Jr., though it’s possible Chukwuma Okorafor could slide into that role if needed.

The team’s first-round pick of 2023, Jones has made four starts this season. His first came at left tackle in Week Five’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, replacing Moore, who missed the game with a knee injury. Moore returned after the team’s bye, sending Jones to the bench until Week Nine.

Pittsburgh kicks off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at 1 PM/EST.