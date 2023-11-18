Steelers LB Nick Herbig Fined For Blindside Block Against Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Nick Herbig has been fined $5,101 for unnecessary roughness in Week Ten’s win over the Green bay Packers. That’s per the NFL, who posts a weekly log of fines from the week before. Herbig was the only Steeler fined from the game.

The play occurred early in the second quarter on a 14-yard punt return by WR Calvin Austin III. Herbig cracked a Packers’ coverage player on Austin’s runback, which did not draw a penalty but did draw a fine. Take a look. You can see Herbig in the middle of your screen send the Packers’ player to the ground, who threw his arms up to the referee. It’s a block that likely should’ve been flagged and negated Austin’s return.

Herbig primarily played on special teams against the Packers, logging only two defensive snaps as T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith played almost every single snap throughout the game.

Herbig logged 21 snaps on special teams but did not officially register in the box score.

A rookie fourth-round pick out of Iowa, Herbig has dressed in all nine game. He has ten tackles and a sack, the latter coming in Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams.

All fines are set in agreement by the NFL and NFLPA and increase a certain percentage each season. Fine money goes to charity of the league’s choosing. Herbig’s wallet is lighter but he can take solace in knowing he’s not a young player getting fined at the rate RB Jaylen Warren has been.