Steelers Friday Week Ten Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out Against Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. And it offers some good news. DL Cam Heyward (Groin) and LB Elandon Roberts (Knee) will play Sunday. Heyward was limited Friday while Roberts worked in full. Neither have game statuses going into the matchup.

On the downside, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) has been ruled out of the game. He will miss his second contest since getting hurt early in Week Eight’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nose tackle Montravius Adams is also out after missing practice all week with an ankle injury.

Rookie OLB Nick Herbig was limited Friday with a calf injury but does not have a game status and will play Sunday.

Steelers Friday Injury Report

DNP

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring – Out)

NT Montravius Adams (Knee – Out)

Limited

OLB Nick Herbig (Calf – No Game Status)

DL Cam Heyward (Groin – No Game Status)

Full

LB Elandon Roberts (Knee – No Game Status)

Heyward’s name became a concern after he was limited during Wednesday’s practice and did not practice at all during Thursday’s session. But the team appears to have been just extra cautious with him, one week removed from his first game back from his groin injury. He will play.

It’s also good news on Roberts, who was limited Wednesday and didn’t practice Thursday due to a knee injury. Roberts’ role for the game is unclear, the team’s first without LB Cole Holcomb since he suffered a season-ending knee injury, but he should play in base and against run-heavy packages. It’s also possible second-year LB Mark Robinson sees defensive snaps. He’s logged just four of them through the Steelers’ first eight games. Second-year LB Tariq Carpenter told reporters Friday he expects to be elevated from the practice squad tomorrow.

With Adams out, rookie Keeanu Benton will start and play plenty of snaps. With Fitzpatrick still ailing, the team will start Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal at safety. Rookie Darius Rush could continue to serve as the team’s dime defender after logging 30 snaps in his NFL debut against the Titans.

Pittsburgh and Green Bay kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.