Steelers-Cardinals Week 12 Matchup Won’t Be Televised In Most Markets

With the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the 2-10 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, it’s not a game that will attract much national attention. As a result, it will only air in limited markets around the Pittsburgh and Phoenix areas. The coverage map for Sunday’s slate of games was posted to 506sports.com today.

The Steelers game is in blue. The Houston Texans-Denver Broncos matchup will be seen by most of the country, and that’s the game CBS is prioritizing with one of its top broadcasting teams in Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn. Other games in the 1:00 window for CBS are Indianapolis-Tennessee (green) and LA Chargers-New England (yellow).

Pittsburgh will be looking to move to 8-4, while Arizona will look for its third win of the season and second in three weeks when it heads to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. QB Kyler Murray returned for the Cardinals in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, and he’ll be playing his third game of the season against Pittsburgh. RB James Conner, who played his college football at Pitt and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Steelers, will return to his former field.

The Steelers want to build on the offensive momentum they had against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, when they put up 421 total yards. They’ll look to score more than the 16 points they had against Cincinnati however, in what will be the second game with Mike Sullivan and Eddie Faulkner running the show on offense.

Given that Arizona isn’t a national brand and is coming in at 2-10, it’s understandable that this game isn’t being shown in most markets. At least residents around the Pittsburgh area and throughout Pennsylvania and into Ohio will be able to see the game, as will most of the state of Arizona.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be on the call, with Melanie Collins reporting from the sideline. It will be the first game this season that Pittsburgh has had the team of Harlan, Green and Collins.

In Week 14, everyone will be able to watch the Steelers game as they’ll be on prime time for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots.