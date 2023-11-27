CBS Sports Announcers Revealed For Steelers-Cardinals Game

CBS Sports revealed its announcers for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, and no, it’s not Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn. Instead, the crew of Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins will have the call for Steelers-Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the network announced via Twitter.

Game announcers for Week 13 of the @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/uTeK3glqzD — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 27, 2023

Pittsburgh will return to Acrisure Stadium after a two-game road trip to take on the 2-10 Cardinals. The Harlan/Green crew is one of CBS’ “B” teams, a step below Eagle and Davis, who are considered one of the “A” teams along with Jim Nance and Tony Romo.

Harlan is a veteran announcer who calls a variety of sports. He’s been with CBS since 1998 and calls the NBA and college basketball for Turner Sports. He’s also worked on the radio broadcast of Monday Night Football for Westwood One, and is one of the broadcasters for the NBA 2K video game series, something he’s done since 2005.

Green is a former player who spent 15 years in the NFL as a quarterback. He’s most known for his stint with the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 28,475 yards in his career but retired in 2009 and pursued a broadcasting career. He started as a color analyst for FOX and also did some studio work for NFL Network, while calling Thursday Night Football for Westwood One. He was hired by CBS in 2014 and has worked as a color analyst for Greg Gumbel and Harlan.

Collins is a sideline reporter for CBS who also hosts Big Break and Driver vs. Driver for The Golf Channel. She joined CBS in 2018 and has also been a sideline reporter for college football and basketball on CBS Sports Network, in addition to her work on NFL broadcasts.

The Eagle/Davis/Washburn trio that Pittsburgh has had often this season will call the Denver Broncos at Houston Texans game in the 1:00 window. Other CBS games in the early window include the Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans matchup and Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots. It will be a week off for Romo and Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, as they are not slated to call any games for CBS this weekend.

Pittsburgh will be looking to start a winning streak after a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. The Cardinals will try to bounce back from an embarrassing 37-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.