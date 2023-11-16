Shawn Hochuli Will Be Referee For Steelers-Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns Week 11 matchup with be refereed by Shawn Hochuli, who’s been a head referee in the NFL since the 2018 season.

Hochuli’s been an NFL official since the 2014 season, following in the footsteps of his father, Ed. Hochuli and his crew most recently worked the Las Vegas Raiders-New York Jets in Week 11, and this Sunday will mark the first time he’ll work a game involving the Steelers or the Browns this season.

He did work an AFC North contest earlier this season between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in Week Two. In that game, there were 11 penalties totaling 86 yards, with six penalties for 56 yards against the Ravens and five penalties for 30 yards against the Bengals. Baltimore won that matchup, 27-24.

The fewest of number of penalties his crew has called in a game this season is eight, coming in a Ravens win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 5. The highest amount is 18, which has happened twice this season. In a Week Four matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa was whistled for 11 penalties totaling 91 yards, while the Saints were called for seven penalties for 58 yards. Tampa Bay won, 26-7. A few weeks later, the Green Bay Packers were flagged 11 times for 99 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota had seven penalties for 35 yards.

Hochuli’s crew averages 12.44 penalties called a game, just above the league average of 12.35. The crew calls an even game, with home teams being called for an even 50% of the penalties this season in games it officiates — 56 penalties have been called on each the home team and the visitors this season.

With the game being played at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the Steelers can take solace in the fact that the environment isn’t something that should rattle Hochuli or his crew. It’s shaping up to be a pivotal AFC North matchup between two 6-3 teams, and it should be an evenly officiated contest.