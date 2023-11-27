Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 13)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we highlight several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michigan S Rod Moore

The Wolverines clinched the Ben Ten East and won their heated rivalry game against Ohio State in the Big House Saturday afternoon, defeating the Buckeyes, 30-24. Michigan had several notable draft prospects step up in the contest, but S #9 Rod Moore was the one who managed to seal the deal for the Wolverines. Moore collected five total stops (all solo) and made the game-winning interception to end Ohio State’s comeback attempt with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. Moore kept the ball from hitting the turf on the diving catch, effectively ending the game and putting Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. Moore now has two picks on the year after four last season. He is a capable ball hawk in the secondary along with being a willing tackler as one of the better safety prospects in this draft class.

Missouri RB Cody Schrader

The Missouri Tigers stomped the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, winning 48-14 to push them to the 10-win mark on the season. RB #7 Cody Schrader had another outstanding performance as the 5-9, 214-pound back toted the rock 27 times for 217 yards (8.0 YPC) and a touchdown. Schrader had a long run of 49 yards on the day, repeatedly gashing the Razorbacks’ defense. He finishes with 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while also chipping in 22 receptions for 191 yards through the air. Schrader should find himself in the middle rounds of the upcoming draft as a back who can carry the load but may be better suited for a tandem role a la Steelers RB Jaylen Warren.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels

The LSU Tigers won a shootout against the Texas A&M Aggies, 42-30, finishing the season with nine wins. QB #5 Jayden Daniels put a big stamp on his Heisman resume, completing 16-of-24 pass attempts for 235 yards and four touchdowns and zero interceptions while also picking up 120 rushing yards on 11 carries. Daniels has put together quite the season as a dual-threat quarterback, totaling 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to just four interceptions while rushing 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. Daniels looks similar to Lamar Jackson coming out of Louisville, having the arm talent to carve up pass defenses while also possessing the speed and athleticism to get it done with his legs. He has shot up draft boards thanks to a great season and should only push the top quarterback prospects more during the pre-draft process.

Down 2 scores early in the 3rd quarter, @LSUfootball QB Jayden Daniels did this on 4th-and-4 from his 47. After this play, #LSU outscored Texas A&M, 28-6. pic.twitter.com/NXjydVpHLi — Todd Politz (@tpolitz) November 25, 2023

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

The Alabama Crimson Tide won in a thriller against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, defeating their in-state rival 27-24 on a Hail Mary pass to the end zone from QB Jalen Milroe. One player on the defensive side of the ball who also had an impressive performance was CB #3 Terrion Arnold. The redshirt sophomore had three tackles in the game and also picked off two passes, gaining 22 yards off the returns. The 6-0, 196-pounder now has five interceptions and 10 pass deflections on the year, setting himself up to be a potential top-60 draft choice should he declare early. He’ll likely consult the advisory committee before making a decision on his pro future, but Arnold figures to be yet another potential draft prospect in a strong cornerback class.

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold in the Iron Bowl: 🐘 23 Coverage Snaps

🐘 3 Times Targeted

🐘 0 Catches Allowed

🐘 2 INTs | 1 PBU

🐘 0.0 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/BrzWG2CubM — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 26, 2023

Washington WR Rome Odunze

The Washington Huskies won the Apple Cup against the Washington State Cougars to keep their unbeaten season alive heading into the Pac-12 Championship Game, winning a close one 24-21. WR #1 Rome Odunze was a pivotal player for Washington, catching seven passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns on the day while also taking his lone carry 23 yards. Odunze won multiple times down the field against the Cougars, using his big body and his strength at the catch point to come down with combative catches, something he’s done all season long. The 6-3, 215-pound junior finished the regular season with 73 receptions for 1,326 yards and 13 touchdowns, making his case to be one of the first wide receivers drafted come this spring.