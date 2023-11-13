Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 11)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we highlight several NFL prospects and their respective performances relative to how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Washington DB Dominique Hampton

The Washington Huskies came up with another big win against Utah to keep their undefeated season alive, beating the Utes 35-28. The Huskies were impressive yet again on offense, but DB #7 Dominique Hampton came up big when the team needed him most. Hampton posted five total tackles (four solo), a pass deflection, and an interception to end the game with 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Hampton is a sixth-year senior who plays safety, but has some experience at corner as well. His production was minimal his first three seasons with Washington before becoming a full-time starter last year but now has two picks on his resume in 2023. Hampton may be older, but he has the size (6-3, 220 pounds), speed, body type, and play style you look for in a strong safety/dime defender at the next level.

The play that sealed the W for @UW_Football 🔒 pic.twitter.com/AJBQQUufwe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Florida State LB Kalen DeLoach

The Seminoles managed to keep their undefeated season alive as well on Saturday, beating the Miami Hurricanes, 27-20. Florida State has several notable prospects on ots roster, but one who hasn’t generated much buzz in the draft community is LB #4 Kalen DeLoach. DeLoach is in his third year starting for the Seminoles and is having a breakout campaign, posting 59 total stops, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He had 10 total stops, two tackles for loss, and two sacks against Miami, showcasing a relentless pursuit of the football as he flies sideline to sideline making plays as well as rushing the passer.

DeLoach is undersized for the position (6-1, 212 pounds), making his projection to the league a little difficult. Still, DeLoach’s playmaking can be a serious asset as a potential dime backer/strong safety hybrid at the next level, making him a name to keep an eye on during the pre-draft process.

Georgia DL Nazir Stackhouse

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night, winning 52-17 in a laugher of a top-10 matchup. The defense for the Dawgs was once again stout with DL #78 Nazir Stackhouse standing out in a big way. The 6-3, 320-pound senior had a strong performance, posting three total stops, a tackle for loss, and a sack. Stackhouse is more of a run-stuffing defensive tackle, but he showed he can push the pocket and rush the passer if called to do so, taking down QB Jaxon Dart for the Rebels. This comes a week after Stackhouse snagged an interception against Missouri, taking it deep inside Tigers’ territory. Stackhouse figures to be one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles available in this draft class, and he continued to add to his resume with an impressive performance.

BIG MAN INT 🚨🚨🚨@georgiafootball with the HUGE turnover pic.twitter.com/3c1ouU85Zf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 4, 2023

Oregon QB Box Nix

The Oregon Ducks took care of business at home against the USC Trojans on Saturday night, winning 36-27 to keep their CFP hopes alive. QB #10 Bo Nix and the passing game looked prolific in this matchup as the quarterback competed 23-of-31 pass attempts for 412 yards and four TDs, hitting WR Troy Franklin in-stride for an 84-yard TD while finding WR Tez Johnson on a back shoulder throw where Johnson spun out of a tackle and took it 77 yards to the house. Nix is off to yet another stellar campaign in his second season with the Ducks, looking revitalized after transferring from Auburn. A potential Day One pick, Nix will look to continue to boost his status with teams looking at quarterbacks this offseason as he leads to Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship berth.

OH MY GOODNESS… AGAIN! 😳@oregonfootball making it look EASY! pic.twitter.com/12GKvAQS3i — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Missouri RB Cody Schrader

The Missouri Tigers bounced back after suffering a loss to Georgia last week, blowing out the Tennessee Volunteers 36-7. The Tigers were carried on offense by RB #7 Cody Schrader who had a day to remember against the Vols, carrying the ball 35 times for 205 yards and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 116 yards through the air. It was truly an impressive performance fro the dual-threat back as Schrader carried the load on the ground as well as provided splash through the air, reeling in a long of 43 yards on the day. Schrader is in the midst of an impressive 2023 season, posting 1,124 yards and 11 scores on the ground along with 20 receptions for 191 yards through the air. The 5-9, 214-pound senior has the skill set to be a solid change-of-pace back at the next level, and show draw some attention late in the draft.