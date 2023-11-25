Schefter: Bengals Place QB Joe Burrow On IR, Elevate A.J. McCarron To Active Roster

It appears that the Cincinnati Bengals have officially pulled the plug on QB Joe Burrow’s season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals have officially placed Burrow on IR elevated QB AJ McCarron from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bengals officially placed Joe Burrow on injured reserve and elevated QB AJ McCarron from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against Pittsburgh. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2023

Along with placing Burrow on IR and elevating McCarron, The Bengals welcomed back RB Chase Brown to their active roster after being placed on injured reserve earlier in the season according to the team website.

Developing story.