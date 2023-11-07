Rookie Report – Steelers Vs. Titans

Throughout the season following each game, I will be looking at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positives and negatives of that game, areas to watch or work on, and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight into some things you may or may not have seen.

Week 9 vs Tennessee Titans

Active Players

#77 Broderick Jones (Round 1) – 65 offensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps

Jones was given the start at right tackle in this game, his first at that position. Some opinions online indicated that it was a mistake as he was drafted to be the left tackle. Not only did he look very comfortable in that position, but he excelled. He was in constant communication with right guard James Daniels throughout the game.

In the passing game, on the first snap he allowed a long arm into his chest and was pushed back into the pocket. That seemed like a wake-up call because he was very good from then on out. He handled speed rushes up the arc with his length. He anchored well versus power rushes. When his assignment dropped into coverage, he was quick to help teammates. He showed off his athleticism by getting out on a screen to kick out a defender. He was rather impressive throughout the game.

I’ll add this. Titan Edge rusher Harold Landry is a good pass rusher. He had twelve sacks last year. For him to get close to Kenny Pickett, he had to loop way inside to get away from Jones. Jones owned him all game.

In the running game, he was also very good. Whether walling off defenders, working on double teams or on down blocks he performed well. His athleticism is what stood out. I counted him pulling to his left three times and was effective on those. On seven climbs to the second level, he played under control to connect with the linebackers to execute his blocks.

Some clips of Jones’ mobility on display.

Overall, he was impressive the entire game. His future is bright.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 191 Offensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps

#24 Joey Porter, Jr. (Round 2) – 70 defensive snaps, 9 special teams snaps, 3 solo tackles, 1 PBU

Speaking of bright future, Porter earned his second start of the season and was tasked most of the game to cover Titans number one receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. He responded well and may be putting the rest of the league on notice.

Against the pass, after playing primarily on the left side up to this game he played on the left side, right side, and in the slot on a handful of snaps. Approximately, half his snaps were in Press Man coverage, and the other half in Cover 3 or the underneath Zone area mostly late in the game. I had him targeted six times allowing one reception on a comeback route. He held Hopkins without a reception in the second half. On a pair of deep routes, he used the sideline well to shield Hopkins from the ball. On a screen play, he played through the block to make the tackle. He was called for a trio of penalties including a facemask on a tackle, illegal use of hands on a jam at the line of scrimmage, and a defensive holding penalty late in the fourth quarter.

Against the run, he continues to show improvement. He has been better at keeping the play to the inside as the force player. He tackled too high on a run outside, which led to the facemask penalty. A gradual improvement throughout the season is what we are hoping for as a tackler.

He was given the chance to be a shutdown corner on the other team’s number one receiver and succeeded. We can expect to see more of that going forward.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 268 defensive snaps, 43 special teams snaps, 17 tackles, 12 solo, 1 INT, 4 PBU

#95 Keeanu Benton (Round 2) – 48 defensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps, 2 solo tackles

Benton was also given a bigger piece of the action due to the injury to Montravius Adams. His highest snap total prior to this game was thirty-three plays. About half of his snaps were as the one technique with the rest split between the 3 technique and nose guard positions.

Against the pass, he’s not making a big impact statistically. However, he is making an impact. He was the penetrator on a stunt that led to the T.J. Watt helmetless sack. The pressure was applied with a powerful club/swim on the left guard. Many of his pressure opportunities come from persistence and relentless effort. He has drawn more double-team blocks in recent weeks, and he is trying to get his hands up in throwing lanes. His awareness on screens improves weekly and chases the ball very well.

In the run game, he is becoming that immovable object at the line of scrimmage. Not only holding his ground versus double-team blocks but splitting the blockers and making plays. He used quickness to beat the guard and get in the backfield to force the runner outside and can play two gaps with physicality to stack and shed blockers to make tackles. His flow down the line to make physical, athletic tackles is fun to watch.

A show of Benton’s quickness and strength to make plays.

The only area I would like to see improvement is in his pass rush plan. He doesn’t do much more than club/swim. Adding another move or two would keep blockers on their toes.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 237 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps, 16 tackles, 7 solo, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 TFL, 4 QB hits, 6 pressures.

#80 Darnell Washington (Round 3) – 32 offensive snaps, 9 special teams snaps, 1 target, 1 reception, 7 yards.

Washington was back to his normal workload after getting just ten offensive snaps last week.

In the passing game, he was used on just four routes but did get his second reception of the year. His catch came on a block and release to the flat. He adjusted nicely to a ball thrown behind him and turned it into a first down. He also ran a shallow Cross, Seam, and Curl route. As a pass blocker, he’s like another tackle out there and handles edge rushers well. He also showed an effective block on the move on a swing screen to Jaylen Warren. If you watch the end of plays, you’ll often see Washington hustling toward the ball to try to get an additional block if a teammate breaks free.

As a run blocker, he handled most blocks well. He walled off edge defenders and handled base blocks well. He has one successful wham block against Jeffrey Simmons but the second did not work, which has been the case in recent weeks as defensives adapt. On the goal line, he was asked to block inside on Simmons, but he was too quick for Washington.

Washington can still get a little quicker at the snap and improve his hand placement on run blocks. He lets his hands get outside the defender which could lead to penalties.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 223 offensive snaps, 68 special teams snaps, 4 targets, 2 receptions, 17 yards

#51 Nick Herbig (Round 4) – 7 defensive snaps, 19 special teams snaps

Herbig played primarily on the left side on defense and was held off the stat sheet this week.

Against the pass, he showed some positives in his play. He showed nice recognition on a bootleg back to his side. He displayed a nice chop around the edge to get a hand in the face of the quarterback on a screen play that was tracked down quickly by teammates.

Against the run, he beat a block to the inside on a run away from him but the penetration of Benton forced the play back to the right and Herbig ended up overrunning the ball. The quickness to beat the block was good though.

He also continued his work as a core special team player.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 83 defensive snaps, 168 special teams snaps, 10 tackles, 7 solo, 1 sack, 1 FF, 2 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 pressure.

#21 Darius Rush (Round 5 – Colts) – 30 defensive snaps, 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 PBU.

Welcome to the Steelers, Mr. Rush. After not getting on the field prior to this game, he saw a big chunk of plays as the nickel corner and in the dime package.

I had him lined up ten times over the tight end in Man coverage. He has seven snaps in the slot over the tight end or a wide receiver. Rush also saw snaps in the curl/flat Zone, middle of the field curl zone, and as the middle safety late in the game. He was solid in coverage overall allowing one reception in Zone coverage. His positioning in Zone coverage got a little wide on some plays, leaving bigger windows than you would hope. He had a chance for an interception late in the game, but the ball went through his hands.

His three tackles came on a short pass over the middle in Zone coverage in the first quarter, a pass to the left in Zone in the fourth quarter final drive as well as on a pass to the tight end on the same drive.

Rush was provided a role in this game and could be used more on tight ends going forward. It was good to see him finally get his chance.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 30 defensive snaps, 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 PBU.

#74 Spencer Anderson (7th)

Anderson was again active but did not see any action in the game.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 1 offensive snap, 5 special teams snaps

Inactive for Week 9 – None

Practice Squad – #79 OL Joey Fisher (UDFA SF), #45 Jack Coletto (UDFA SF), #85 WR Duece Watts (UDFA GB)

Reserve/Injured – #27 DB Cory Trice Jr.