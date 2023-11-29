Rookie Report – Steelers Vs. Bengals

Throughout the season following each game I will be taking a look at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I am sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.

Week 1 vs Cincinnati Bengals

Active Players

#77 Broderick Jones (Round 1) – 71 offensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps, 1 penalty

Jones made his fifth start of the season and played every offensive snap. The right tackle displayed his mobility and strength on multiple occasions.

As a pass blocker, he was relatively clean early, stuffing the pass rushers with ease. He worked effectively with RG James Daniels when handing twists and stunts. He showed off his strength on one outside rush, shoving the defender aside. After Cleveland repeatedly attacked him to the inside, the Bengals did not follow that plan. When they did attempt to get across his face, he handled them well. Later in the game, he had three or four reps where his hands were late, leading to a few rushers getting the edge to the outside. He was called for a holding penalty where his assignment dropped and another rusher got into the B gap.

As a run blocker, Jones had several impressive blocks. On a tough run up the middle by Najee Harris, he displayed his power. Getting an exceptionally good push on the defensive tackle, he sustained that block to the second level to help spring the run. He showed his quickness on a scoop block against the defensive lineman that was lined up inside the right guard. Good mobility got him to the second level, but he could have sustained his blocks a little better.

Jones will drive B.J. Hill about three yards of the ball and then play to the whistle.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 385 offensive snaps, 38 special teams snaps, 3 penalties

#24 Joey Porter Jr. (Round 2) – 43 defensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps, 2 tackles, 1 solo, 1 PBU

Porter wants all the smoke and relishes the opportunity to take on the best the other team has to offer. In this case it was Ja’Marr Chase. He didn’t have a ton of press-man reps against him, but he held his own giving up two contested catches on a dig and a go route.

In this game, he played a lot more zone than in recent weeks. There was a lot of Cover 3 as the deep third of the field defender as well as some underneath zone coverage. His pass breakup came in zone. He redirected the receiver in his zone before coming downhill to the flat to knock away the throw. His tackles came on the first target to Chase on the dig route and the second target on the go route.

Porter was not involved in any meaningful action in the run game as the Bengals did not run a whole lot. A quiet but effective game for Porter.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 447 defensive snaps, 65 special teams snaps, 29 tackles, 21 solo, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU

#95 Keeanu Benton (Round 2) – 22 defensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps, 2 tackles, 1 solo

Benton saw his fewest number of snaps since Week Six, but it was still more than 50 percent of the total defensive snaps. Nearly half of his snaps were as a 1 technique defender with another six coming at nose tackle.

Against the pass, Benton didn’t have much of an impact. His best pass rush was a nice club to beat the blocker quickly, but the pass came out even quicker. He made another tackle on a screen. He swam over the guard and motored outside to get in on the tackle. The quickness and power were evident in his hands stunning the right guard off balance on one play. He also was getting his hands up in passing lanes.

Against the run, the power and anchor are becoming increasingly impressive. Early in the game he swam over the guard, completely balanced, to make the stop on the run. His recognition of lateral blockers makes it hard to surprise him with blocks from his sides. He had a couple plays were he just tossed the center aside with his strength. The interior offensive linemen had their hands full against him.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 343 defensive snaps, 28 special teams snaps, 28 tackles, 13 solo, 1 TFL, 6 QB hits, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 sack

#80 Darnell Washington (Round 3) – 37 offensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps, 1 target, 1 reception, 10 yards

I like to see Washington getting more involved in the passing game. It has not turned into multiple receptions in a game yet, but they are looking for him more.

In the passing game, his lone reception came on a curl route to the middle. He stumbles a bit after the catch but still managed six yards after the catch. His other routes in the game included a shallow cross, flat, post and deep out once each and the seam twice along with three total curl routes. He had a couple of reps in pass protection that were effective.

In the running game, he is showing he is comfortable on the front or backside of plays and handles defenders on his own. He has the strength to turn and redirect defenders. He tossed Sam Hubbard aside on one play and had several good reps versus Trey Hendrickson. And keep an eye on him during plays. He always hustles toward the ball to possibly help with another block.

Whether it’s taking on multiple blockers or tossing aside the defensive end, Washington can manage it.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 320 offensive snaps, 91 special teams snaps, 7 targets, 5 receptions, 41 yards

#51 Nick Herbig (Round 4) – 3 defensive snaps, 18 special teams snaps, 1 solo tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

Herbig has not been getting a lot of defensive snaps the last month, but he has been making the most of them. With just three in this game, all from the right side, his first snap had the defenders slanting to the left and he got pushed to the ground by the left tackle. On the second play, he was lined up over the tight end and poised to rush but it was a quick pass to the far side.

His final snap he made his mark. Dropping into coverage in the curl/flat area he redirected a receiver that came though his area while mirroring the quarterback. As the quarterback, rolled to his side he decided to make his move and displayed impressive acceleration over a 12-yard distance to take Jake Browning down before he could get off a pass. Great quickness to get his second sack of the season.

2021 Regular-Season Totals – 91 defensive snaps, 227 special teams snaps, 13 tackles, 9 solo, 3 TFL, 2 QB hits, 1 FF, 2 sacks.

#21 Darius Rush (Round 5 Colts) – 9 defensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps

Rush saw action for the second time this season working as the sixth defensive back in dime-defense situations. His first snap he was actually in the A gap showing blitz before breaking outside to cover the tight end. In total, he was in man coverage on the tight end twice and the slot receiver once. His six other snaps were in underneath zone coverage.

He did not see any action come his way but was assignment sound.

2021 Regular-Season Totals – 39 defensive snaps, 3 special team snaps, 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 PBU.

#74 Spencer Anderson (7th) – 0 snaps

Anderson was once again active but did not get into the game.

2023 Regular-Season Totals – 1 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps

Rookies Of The Week

Week 1 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 2 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 3 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 4 – TE Darnell Washington

Week 5 – OT Broderick Jones

Week 6 – Bye

Week 7 – OLB Nick Herbig

Week 8 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 9 – OT Broderick Jones

Week 10 – NT Keeanu Benton

Week 11 – CB Joey Porter Jr.

Week 12 – OLB Nick Herbig

Inactive for Week 2 – None

Practice Squad – #45 Jack Coletto (UDFA 49ers), #85 WR Duece Watts (UDFA Packers)

Reserve/Injured – #27 DB Cory Trice Jr.