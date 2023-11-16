Report: Veteran LB Tanner Vallejo Visits Steelers

With the Pittsburgh Steelers significantly short-handed at inside linebacker, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking on the open market.

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, veteran linebacker Tanner Vallejo is visiting the Steelers Thursday.

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo visited #Steelers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 16, 2023

Vallejo, 28, is a former sixth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boise State by the Buffalo Bills. He’s spent time with the Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Washington, and the Minnesota Vikings.

Vallejo checks in at 6011, 228 pounds and ran a 4.67 40-yard dash coming out of college. He added a 7.08 3-cone, a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 10’1″ broad jump.

In his career, Vallejo has recorded 76 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery playing in 82 games with eight starts.