Report: Browns Signing Veteran QB Joe Flacco To Practice Squad After Win Over Steelers

A few days after hosting veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns are signing the former Super Bowl champion just hours after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 13-10.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the Browns are adding Flacco to the practice squad with plans to them promote him to the active roster.

Former Ravens’ QB and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is signing with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, per me and @FieldYates. It is expected that Flacco will get promoted to active roster. Flacco will give the Browns added QB depth in light of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending… pic.twitter.com/SPDlTucPbW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

Flacco was in Cleveland Friday for a workout with the Browns but left the facility without a contract. The move to add Flacco to the practice squad comes just a few days after Cleveland lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season due to a broken bone in his shoulder suffered against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.

Cleveland turned to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 11 Sunday against Pittsburgh, the fifth-round pick leading the Browns to a 13-10 win, and it is now shoring up the depth chart at the most important position in sports.

Flacco returns to the AFC North after spending 2008-18 with the Baltimore Ravens, winning Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers, earning MVP honors in the big game, too.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry stated earlier in the week in his press conference following Watson’s season-ending injury that the Browns would look to add a quarterback behind Thompson-Robinson and veteran P.J. Walker. Flacco is now that quarterback, giving Cleveland an experienced veteran in the room.

Along with his tenure in Baltimore, Flacco spent time with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

We’ll see what Cleveland decides to do at quarterback moving forward, whether it continues to role with Thompson-Robinson as the starter or gets Flacco up to speed and inserts the 38-year-old into the starting lineup. Just last season on the road in Week Two, Flacco lit up the Browns, coming back from a two-touchdown deficit in the final two minutes of the game in a 31-30 win with the Jets.

In that game, Flacco threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns, stunning the Browns on the road. Now, he’s in the Brown and Orange attempting to help save their season.