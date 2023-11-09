Ranking The Steelers’ Rookie Class: Midseason Review

With the NFL at the midway point of the 2023 season and the Pittsburgh Steelers basically there as well, eight games into a 17-game season (I miss the old 16-game seasons that made for much cleaner splits), we can take inventory of the direction the year is going.

Today, we’ll focus on the Steelers’ rookie class. Billed as one of the best groups back in April, are the first-year players living up to expectations? Who has been the team’s best and worst rookie? I’ll base this list solely off their on-field performance and opportunity this season.

1. NT Keeanu Benton

Benton gets the nod over Joey Porter Jr. While Porter recently overtook Benton in defensive snaps this season, Benton has been seeing consistent snaps throughout the season. And Benton has been impressive, garnering less attention than Porter in part because he mixes things up in the trenches. Right now, Benton’s game is more well-rounded than Porter’s, the reason why he’s capturing the top spot.

Benton is coming off the best game of his career against the Tennessee Titans with a great blend of strength, technique, fluidity, and effort. He’s steadily improved throughout the season with better technique to absorb double-teams and playing the run. As a pass rusher, his hips and fluidity remind me a ton of Stephon Tuitt, and he’s shown the flexibility to play nose tackle and defensive end when the team got short at the latter. He looks like a stud defensive lineman up front who could anchor this unit after Cam Heyward retires.

2. CB Joey Porter Jr.

Porter takes the silver medal here as his role has opened up throughout the year. Stuck only in dime packages the first four months, he still got to play on high-leverage downs and make plays, closing out the team’s Week Two win over the Cleveland Browns. And last week against the Titans, he locked down WR DeAndre Hopkins, shutting him out in the second half.

The Steelers’ top cover corner, his length and press-man ability are his calling cards, but he’s looked more comfortable playing off and zone coverage, too. Tackling and run fits are a problem but they’re a price to pay for what he offers in passing situations.

3. OT Broderick Jones

Jones has just two starts this season, though it looks like he’ll receive a third this weekend. When given the chance, his play has been impressive, and I especially love his outing against the Titans. Despite limited time in his career at right tackle and just one week of practice on a short week, Jones looked terrific against Tennessee as Pittsburgh racked up 166 yards on the ground. Nothing seems to bother this guy. He just steps in and plays well. Maybe a lack of experience is actually helping him, not forming the long-term habits as a left tackle like Dan Moore Jr. has.

Athletic and quick out of his stance, he effortlessly works out into space at the second level and one screen plays. His lateral movement forces rushers wide and he’s handled bull rushes well, too. At this point, it’s not clear if Pittsburgh’s long-term vision is to play him on the left or right side but it seems like Jones is apt to play either.

4. OLB Nick Herbig

It’s tough making your mark when you’re playing behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. There’s not a ton of snaps leftover and the starters have stayed healthy. Still, Herbig picked up a sack against the Los Angeles Rams and had his best game of the year against them.

Herbig has slightly cooled off following a stellar training camp — that was to be expected — but his run defense hasn’t looked like a liability and his energy and endless array of pass-rush moves are exciting. Despite limited snaps, he’s made splash plays. Sacks, tackles for a loss, forced fumbles, He’s also played a ton of special teams snaps, 78 percent of the Steelers’ total (and that includes things like field goal protect, which he obviously isn’t part of).

5. TE Darnell Washington

If there’s a rookie who has underwhelmed, it’s Washington. Perhaps expectations were just too high for him. He was a raw player coming out of Georgia who didn’t play to his workout numbers and tight ends notoriously have a tough time transitioning to the NFL from college.

Washington is an effective blocker in spurts and at his best working angles on down blocks when he can win with his size, length, and strength. But he’s still working on lowering his pad level on squared-up base blocks and has lost some of those reps. Pittsburgh has been able to introduce more Wham blocks with a guy like Washington, able to slam and seal three-techs as they shoot upfield.

As a receiver, he’s contributed almost nothing, just two receptions on the year. Both have gone for first downs, boots in the flat, and though Washington shouldn’t have been expected to play a big part in the passing game, his ultra-low production is surprising. Especially with TE Pat Freiermuth shelved for half the year.

6. OL Spencer Anderson

Anderson has been active for a handful of games but has only logged one offensive snap on a disaster of a kneel down toward the end of the team’s Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens. He’s logged another five snaps on special teams. It’s a good thing he hasn’t had to play anymore than that or else that would’ve meant the Steelers had suffered multiple injuries up front at the same time.

Right now, Anderson is impossible to evaluate but it’s a good learning year for him.

7. CB Cory Trice Jr.

Trice is an obvious choice to bring up the rear. He suffered a torn ACL (reported at least, never confirmed by the team) during the first padded practice of training camp. His goal is to rehab and potentially be ready for spring ball, OTAs and minicamp, or training camp at the very least. Trice has now suffered multiple serious leg injuries and that’s a concern, but he’s bounced back before. We’ll see how he looks in 2024.