Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Packers

A win is a win, no matter how it looks.

Feels like we’re saying that seemingly every week with the Pittsburgh Steelers. All that matters is that they sit here at 6-3 on the season, right in the middle of the playoff picture and staring down a key two-week stretch ahead that features some key AFC North clashes against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers had a dominant display on the ground with Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris, helping the Steelers rush for 205 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, taking an early lead before then helping salt the game away late.

Kicker Chris Boswell was money once again, and a defense with some big names overcame another significant injury at linebacker to bend but not break late, picking off Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice late in the game, sealing the 23-19 win to move to 6-3 on the season.

Let’s get to some grades.

QB — D+

Yes, Kenny Pickett had a big gainer to George Pickens late in the game called back due to offensive pass interference on Calvin Austin III, and yes Diontae Johnson should have hauled in a deep shot down the left sideline in the fourth quarter.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact that second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett was rather brutal throughout the game — again.

Pickett finished just 14-of-23 for 126 yards on the afternoon. Yes, you read that right. He didn’t turn the football over, which is a major positive, but he averaged 5.5 yards per pass, never really utilized the middle of the field, and finished with a woeful QBR of 24.2.

Yet, the Steelers somehow found a way to win. Pickett had a key play late in the game, too, picking up 11 yards on a key scramble. He also had a nice back-shoulder throw to George Pickens in the second half to give the Steelers’ offense a spark.

But overall it was a lot of check downs, staring down receivers, and never really giving guys a chance to win. Some of it was scheme with a lot of routes along the sidelines again, but there were just some bone-headed plays, too. The interception that was waved off in the first quarter was a disastrous decision on third and short, throwing to Diontae Johnson on the sideline rather than taking the leaking Darnell Washington for the layup first down right in front of him.

Or trying to hit Diontae Johnson in a tight window on 3rd and 2 on a route that was never open, or even the 3rd and 3 miss to Jaylen Warren that was covered immediately and he never worked off it. Sunday was a major step back for the young quarterback. It won’t get any easier moving forward.

RB — A+

What an afternoon from the tandem of Warren and Harris!

Warren had a career day, rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, cracking the century mark of the first time in his career. He was outstanding all game long. His vision stood out in a major way. He saw holes before they developed and he ran with great pace and exploded through holes when they were there.

He was consistent all game long and really gave the Steelers a spark.

While Warren went off, Harris was quite good, too. Harris finish with 16 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, ripping off a 24-yard run on the afternoon to put Pittsburgh in Green Bay territory in the second half. He also added three receptions for 14 yards. He should have had a first down late in the game, but he decided to try and hurdle a defender rather than run through him and was pushed out of bounds. The Steelers had to settle for a field goal, rather than continue to kill the clock.

Still, the running backs were very, very impressive Sunday. Best showing of the season. Time to build on it.

WR — C-

George Pickens had a couple of nice plays after being held to just two catches for -1 yard in Week Nine. Pickens finished with three catches for 45 yards and had a big gainer late in the game wiped out due to an offensive pass interference call on Calvin Austin III. He had a nice back-shoulder catch to open the second half and had a 12-yard catch late in the first half to move the chains.

He needs to get more involved though, especially middle of the field.

One week after dominating against the Titans, Diontae Johnson was very quiet throughout the game. He had a 17-yard catch in the second half and he did draw a big 17-yard pass interference penalty on the Packers, but he dropped a deep ball from Kenny Pickett that he had to battle back through contact to.

Still, a ball he needs to catch.

Austin’s pass interference penalty was a killer. It was a big 28-yard gain for Pickens that was wiped out. He also had just one catch for three yards. Very little impact offensively at this point.

Allen Robinson II didn’t see a target but he had a key block to spring Jaylen Warren on his 16-yard touchdown. Playing very well in his role overall.

TE — B-

Heck of a job by Darnell Washington on the day as a blocker. He helped move some people off the line of scrimmage in the run game and worked very well in tandem with Broderick Jones and Dan Moore Jr. on the edge for the Steelers. Though he continues to not be utilized in the passing game, his work in the run game as a blocker was very impressive.

Connor Heyward had some nice moments as a check down option in the passing game, finishing with three receptions for 32 yards. He tried to hurdle a defender on the first drive of the game, picking up 13 yards to move the chains, and later had a nice run-after-catch in the second half to set up a manageable fourth down, though the Steelers kicked a field goal on it.

Rodney Williams looks like he’s on the 53-man roster to stay at this point. He had some moments as a blocker, too. Guy has really gotten after it in that area of the game the last few weeks.

OL — A

Talk about dominating at the point of attack.

The Steelers’ offensive line came into a matchup with a top 10 run defense and flat-out punched them in the mouth over and over time and time again. The Steelers ran for 5.7 yards per carry on the afternoon and saw Jaylen Warren crack the century mark. Najee Harris wasn’t too far behind, either.

The Steelers got after it in the run game.

Broderick Jones and James Daniels on the right side were downright impressive all game long. They took over the game on the ground for stretches. Dan Moore Jr. and Isaac Seumalo had some moments, and Mason Cole did, too. They really got after it.

The offensive line also allowed just one sack on the afternoon, too and just four quarterback hits.

Heck of a showing.

DL — B-

Outside of a 40-yard run AJ Dillon, the Steelers kept Green Bay’s run game bottled up throughout the afternoon. Aaron Jones was shut down, limited to just 35 yards on 13 carries, and Dillon had nine carries for 70 yards. The Steelers controlled the line of scrimmage throughout much of the game.

Rookie Keeanu Benton had his best performance of the season, finishing with six tackles, a pass breakup and two quarterback hits. He was everywhere.

Cameron Heyward had three tackles and one tackle for loss on the afternoon, controlling his spot on the line throughout.

There wasn’t much of a pass rush from the Steelers’ defensive line though, which was a bit discouraging. Quiet day there in that category. But hard not to be pleased with how the Steelers played the run, outside of that one Dillon run.

LB — B

T.J. Watt made history — again — on Sunday, sacking Jordan Love to move into second place for most career sacks in his first 100 games, surpassing his older brother, JJ, in the process.

Watt was everywhere on Sunday, finishing with a team-high eight tackles, had two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss against the run. Green Bay got away with quite a few uncalled holding penalties on Watt, but they had to do what was necessary to slow him down.

Alex Highsmith was quite opposite Watt, but he faced consistent double teams and chips as he got the Watt treatment, while Watt was left 1-on-1 against Green Bay’s Zach Tom throughout.

Highsmith had three tackles, broke up a pass and had one quarterback hit in the win. He had a key pressure on a third down late in the game, too, hitting left tackle Rasheed Walker with a great spin move, getting to Love, forcing him to throw the ball away to avoid the sack.

Inside, the Steelers lost Kwon Alexander to an Achilles injury early, putting the Steelers in a significant bind at the position. Elandon Roberts responded with his best game of the season. Roberts had eight tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. He was all over the field in extended action and more often than not held his own, though he was burned for a big gain through the air in the fourth quarter.

Hats off to him for being able to take on the green dot and handle communication calls throughout the game. Great veteran to have.

Mark Robinson had three tackles in extended action with Alexander down. He’ll be the guy moving forward, I’d guess. He was good against the run when out there, flying downhill with force.

DB — D+

What a rough day for the secondary. And yet, the Steelers won.

Damontae Kazee called game with a pick on the final play, and Keanu Neal had an interception off of a tipped pass from Patrick Peterson. Outside of that though, the Steelers didn’t have many answers for Green Bay’s passing attack.

There was quite few miscommunications in the secondary with guys playing in new roles, and Levi Wallace had a really rough day in coverage, getting beat on both passing touchdowns from Jordan Love.

The Steelers found a way to do just enough.

Joey Porter Jr. had a strong game with a big hit on a tackle for loss. He finished with four tackles. Elijah Riley had his moments as well, including an impressive blitz that generated pressure on Love and flushed him from the pocket. He had three tackles in the win.

Peterson made a great play to tip the ball to Neal for the interception and moved around quite a bit defensively. James Pierre even got some run, finishing with three tackles.

Special Teams — B-

This grade would be so much higher if the kick coverage was better on Sunday.

The Steelers couldn’t afford to let All-Pro return man Keisean Nixon shake loose. He did just that.

Nixon had a 49-yard return and averaged nearly 28 yards per return on the day. He also had a punt return of 12 yards. Fortunately, it didn’t cost the Steelers in the end.

Anthony McFarland Jr. had a nice 37-yard kick return, while Calvin Austin III had a nice 14-yard punt return to set the Steelers up near midfield in the win.

To top things off, Chris Boswell was outstanding again. He drilled all three field goals. Never a doubt with him on the field. As good as it gets.

Pressley Harvin III averaged 44.8 yards per punt, matching Green Bay’s Daniel Whelan punt for punt. He had a long of 56 and downed three of his punts inside the 20-yard line.