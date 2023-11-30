PFF: Matchup With Cardinals Could Be Start Of Legitimate Run For Steelers’ Offense As ‘Serious Team’

Coming off a great performance against the Ciniannti Bengals in Week 12 just a few short days after the firing of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers are staring down a very favorable stretch of games in Weeks 13-15.
That favorable stretch starts with Sunday’s matchup against the 2-10 Arizona Cardinals under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon. While Arizona has standout quarterback Kyler Murray back in the mix, its defense has been one of the worst in the league, struggling to not only stop the run but not give up the big plays in the passing game.
Fortunately for Pittsburgh, the passing game clicked in Week 12 against the Bengals as second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett utilized the middle of the field, created some explosive plays through the air and looked as good as he has in the NFL. On top of Pickett’s performance, the Steelers’ run game is on quite a heater right now, having rushed for 150-plus yards in four straight games.
Entering Sunday’s matchup, there’s a real opportunity at hand for Pittsburgh. If they can have another strong day offensively, it could be the start of a legitimate run into contention for the Steelers, at least according to Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson.
“The Cardinals have a bad defense. Like, this is a team where you would expect the run to continue. So if it doesn’t, we’re gonna have some problems. But this could legitimately have been the start of a Steelers’ run towards the kind of success some people, including myself, were predicting preseason,” Monson said of the Steelers and the improved offensive, according to the Week 13 Preview Show from PFF on YouTube. “Like, if they have fixed the offense, if Matt Canada was the problem and they’re now gonna regularly put up four bills [400 yards] and Kenny Pickett’s gonna grade in the 90s? This is a serious team.”
Arizona does have a bad defense. Entering Week 13, the Cardinals are allowing 358.5 yards per game, including 218.4 passing yards and 140.1 rushing yards per game, not to mention the second-most points per game at 26.8.
Though the Cardinals are in the same ballpark as the Steelers’ defense when it comes to yards allowed per game, they aren’t taking the football away like the Steelers. Arizona has just 14 takeaways on the season, which is tied for seventh-worst in football.
While Pittsburgh showed serious signs of improvement in Week 12 against the Bengals, they will have to prove it wasn’t a one-week boost due to the chaotic nature of a coaching change. As Monson points out, if the Steelers struggle against a bad Cardinals’ defense, there’s a reason to be concerned.
But if they take off and have another great showing, gain 400-plus total yards and score points in bunches? Well then, it might be time to take the Steelers seriously as a contender moving forward.