Pair Of Steelers Named To Pro Football Focus Midseason All-Pro Team

The midway point of the NFL season is always a good time to look at awards predictions, talk about individual accolades, and project the second half of the season.
On Monday, there were plenty of predictions regarding the individual awards like MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year. Tuesday, it was time for the All-Pro teams, at least from Pro Football Focus.
The advanced analytics website dropped its midseason All-Pro first and second teams Tuesday. Two Steelers were featured prominently on the teams.
Of course, we’re talking about star pass rusher T.J. Watt and…special teams captain Miles Killebrew. Yes, you read that right.
Ironically, Killebrew was the lone first-team All-Pro for the Steelers in PFF’s exercise, grabbing the top spot as the best special teams player in the NFL. Killebrew edged out New England’s Brenden Schooler for the spot on the first team.
On the season, Killebrew grades out at a 90.7 on special teams and has six tackles. Most importantly, he has a game-changing play to his credit this season, blocking a punt against the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five at Acrisure Stadium. It resulted in a safety, helping the Steelers climb out of a deficit and ultimately go on to win the game.
Opportunities to make game-changing plays are limited on special teams, but Killebrew has a knack for making them when the opportunity presents itself. The block against the Ravens was his third with the Steelers, which leads the NFL in the last three seasons.
As for Watt, the star pass rusher landed on the second-team All-Pro team at EDGE behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett.
No surprise there.
Watt is tied for second in the NFL in sacks with Garrett and Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby with 9.5, and he also has an interception, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown to his name — something Garrett does not have to this point.
On the season, Watt grades out at a 91.2 overall, which is fourth-best in the NFL at the EDGE position behind Garrett, Crosby and San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, who is PFF’s other first-team All-Pro at EDGE.
Unsurprisingly, the Steelers do not have a single player not the first- or second-team All-Pro list offensively. That said, former guard Kevin Dotson — now with the Rams — landed on the first team at right guard. Talk about salt in the wound.
Dotson has the second-best run-blocking grade in football among guards, and is top 20 in pass protection, having found a home in Los Angeles and taking his game to a new level.