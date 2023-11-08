Packers Week Ten Wednesday Injury Report:

The Green Bay Packers released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week Ten matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. CB Jaire Alexander was banged up in Green Bay’s win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams with a shoulder injury, and he missed practice today.

Also not practicing were Yosh Nimjan, who started at left tackle for Green Bay before leaving in Week Nine with a back injury. OG Jon Runyan (neck) and LB Quay Walker (groin) were also non-participants in Wednesday’s practice. Walker also missed the Week Eight game with the same injury.

WR Christian Watson, who was evaluated for a concussion in Sunday’s win, practiced in full. DL Kenny Clark left the Week Nine game early with a shoulder injury, but he was able to log a limited practice. Also limited were S Rudy Ford (calf), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee) and RB Aaron Jones (hamstring). Jones suffered the hamstring injury early in the season and has been dealing with it for a bit, while Ford missed Green Bay’s win over the Rams with his calf injury.

Clark is a key piece to Green Bay’s interior front, so getting him back even in a limited capacity is important for the Packers. Alexander being unable to go isn’t a good sign, as he’s the team’s top cornerback and they’re already banged up in the secondary with S Darnell Savage and CB Eric Strokes on IR. Alexander’s status throughout the week is something to monitor.