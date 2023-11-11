Packers Sign Safety Innis Gaines From Practice Squad To Active Roster Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Green Bay Packers signed safety Innis Gaines off their practice squad and he will join the team’s 53-man roster ahead of their matchup with Pittsburgh on Sunday, the team announced today.

Gaines has appeared in 11 games with the Packers since joining the team as a free agent on January 8, 2021. This season, he’s played played in three games, and during his Green Bay career, he has four tackles on defense and six tackles on special teams.

The Packers depth at safety is hurt with former first-round pick Darnell Savage on IR, and the team’s secondary is going to be tested with CB Jaire Alexander doubtful and CB Eric Stokes out. FS Rudy Ford is also questionable for Sunday’s game. Gaines provides some depth at safety while also being capable of playing on special teams. As he’s already been elevated three times from the practice squad, the Packers had to sign him to their active roster for him to be eligible to play again.

Gaines has just six defensive snaps this year, but 47 special teams snaps. That’s where he’ll make most of his impact on Sunday, as the Packers are comfortable with Ford (if he plays) and Jonathan Owens starting at safety with Dallin Leavitt and rookie Anthony Johnson Jr., who had an interception against the Rams last week, as further depth.

Given how depleted Green Bay is in their secondary with potentially being down four starters across the cornerback and safety room, this could be a game for Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to get back on track. He’s struggled with his accuracy at times this season, and he hasn’t quite looked the part of a franchise quarterback. Of course, the Packers are going to provide a lot of help to their healthy defensive backs in coverage, so it’s also an opportunity for Pittsburgh to try to continue to have success running the ball.

We’ll see what kind of impact Gaines can bring on special teams, while the Packers are probably going to hope they don’t need him to play defensive snaps tomorrow.