Packers NT Kenny Clark Carted To Locker Room One Week Ahead Of Steelers Game (Update)

UPDATE (2:51 PM): The Packers have now ruled Clark out for the rest of the game. It’s certainly a situation worth watching ahead of next weekends Steelers/Packers game.

#Packers injury update: DL Kenny Clark (shoulder) has been ruled out. #LARvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 5, 2023

Our original story is below.

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are off this Sunday, there’s still things to watch for on this relatively quiet weekend. Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark was carted to the locker room with a shoulder injury. He is questionable to return.

#Packers injury update: DL Kenny Clark (shoulder) is questionable to return. #LARvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 5, 2023

Here is video of Clark being carted off to the locker room.

#Packers Kenny Clark is sitting passenger side on the cart and is headed to the locker room. His return is questionable with a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/XW5ombEbqk — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) November 5, 2023

Clark is the Packers’ anchor in the middle of their defense. A two-time Pro Bowler, he already has four sacks this season across seven starts. He is one of the NFL’s best interior defensive linemen and someone who requires “four hands,” as the Steelers like to say (double-teams) on most reps. Pittsburgh hosts Green Bay a week from today.

Our 2021 Packers’ defensive scouting reported headlined Clark as a man to run away from in the run game. Against Pittsburgh, he had four tackles, a TFL, a QB hit, and a fumble recovery in a 27-17 Green Bay win.

Even before Clark’s injury, the Packers’ defense has struggled throughout the season. Entering Week Nine, they have been allowing 22 points and nearly 340 yards per game, bottom-third figures in the NFL. Nearing halftime against the Los Angeles Rams, they currently hold a 7-3 lead. But it helps they are facing a Rams team without QB Matthew Stafford due to a thumb injury, forcing them to turn to Brett Rypien instead. Rypien is 3-of-8 for 48 yards while chipping in a couple of rushes for 19 yards.

We’ll keep you updated on Clark’s status throughout the game and during the week. His name will be a key one to watch on the injury report, assuming he doesn’t return to today’s contest.