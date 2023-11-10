Packers Expected To Be Without Top Two Defenders For Steelers Game

The Green Bay defense is likely to look much weaker when the Packers step inside Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. According to head coach Matt LaFleur via Packers’ reporter Matt Schneidman, CB Jaire Alexander and LB Quay Walker are doubtful for this weekend’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Neither player practiced at all this week. Alexander is battling with a shoulder injury that he played through in the team’s Week Nine win over the Los Angeles Rams. But it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to push through it this weekend. Walker is battling a groin injury.

Alexander is the Packers’ top cornerback and a two-time Pro Bowler. Without him, the team will turn to seventh-round rookie Carrington Vallentine and Corey Ballentine as its top outside corners. It’s a matchup that heavily favors Steelers wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Walker is the team’s leading tackler by a wide margin with 66 stops this season. An emerging and athletic second-year player, his loss is a big blow to the middle of the Packers’ defense. Without him, De’Vondre Campbell will be the team’s top off-ball linebacker.

On the year, the Packers’ defense had posted solid numbers, allowing just 20 points per game and keeping offenses in check in recent weeks. They’ll have a much tougher task this weekend. If there’s a time for the Steelers’ offense to produce, this could be it.

The Steelers and Packers kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.