Packers Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: Jaire Alexander, Quay Walker Miss Practice Again

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) did not practice for the second day in a row, with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expressing concern for Alexander’s status Sunday and beyond. LB Quay Walker (groin) was also out after missing last week with the same injury.

OG Jon Runyan (neck) and OL Elgton Jenkins (knee) were limited, while OT Yosh Nijman (back) was also limited. Both Nijman and Runyan were upgraded to limited today after missing practice yesterday, which is a good sign for their availability on Sunday. NT Kenny Clark (shoulder) was also limited. As was RB Aaron Jones, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue for much of the season but is expected to play Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Clark left Green Bay’s Week Nine game early with his shoulder ailment. S Rudy Ford missed Green Bay’s Week Nine win over the Los Angeles with a calf issue, and he was limited in practice today.

WR Christian Watson practiced in full, while C Josh Myers was added to the injury report today with a knee issue.

The potential loss of Alexander would be a huge hit to a Green Bay cornerback room in that’s already missing former first-round pick Eric Stokes. The Packers’ offensive line is also pretty banged up, but it doesn’t appear that anyone is at any serious risk of missing the game Sunday. Both Nijman and Runyan got on the field today, which is a positive sign. Myers was a new addition to the injury report, but given that he was only limited in practice Thursday, he should be fine for Sunday.

Pittsburgh had both DL Cameron Heyward and LB Elandon Roberts go backward today, so their statuses will be worth monitoring. From the looks of it though, both Pittsburgh in S Minkah Fitzpatrick and Green Bay in Alexander will be missing two key pieces in their respective secondaries.