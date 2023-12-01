One Stat Shows Just How Improved Steelers’ Run Game Has Been

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ run game has looked the best it has all season over the last few weeks. It’s been firing on all cylinders, the Steelers running for 150-plus yards in every game since Week Nine and both Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris showing why they’re so valuable to this team. Next Gen Stats put out a tweet looking at the Steelers since Week Nine, and the team has had a whopping plus-214 rushing yards over expected in that time frame. Basically, the Steelers have gained 214 more yards than they were expected to get during that span.

The Steelers offense has gained +214 rushing yards over expected since Week 9 (2nd in the NFL), after gaining -39 RYOE in Weeks 1-8. The improvement in the Steelers run game has coincided with first round pick Broderick Jones taking over at right tackle in Week 9.#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/irArl49tme — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 30, 2023

That’s a massive difference from Weeks 1-8, when the Steelers were at minus-39 rushing yards over expected, meaning they were worse than they were supposed to be. That’s obviously a huge turnaround, and it speaks to the improvements in the Steelers’ run game.

While it’s not all him, adding rookie OT Broderick Jones to the starting lineup has been huge for the Steelers. Jones’ athleticism as a run blocker has helped open the run game up and helped the backs hit the second and third level more frequently. Over the last four games, the Steelers have 21 10-plus-yard runs, up from just 14 over Weeks 1-8. They’re also having more successful runs and gaining more yards after contact.

The improvements on the ground need to continue down the stretch. With defenses more worn down over the course of the season, the Steelers can continue to look to exploit teams on the ground with two backs who love contact in Harris and Warren. It’s going to be a key to keeping Pittsburgh’s offense humming after a 421-yard performance in its Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and keeping some pressure off QB Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers have long been a team that’s been able to find ways to win and have success on the ground, and that’s the type of team they’re molding into this season. Offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner talked about how well Harris and Warren complement each other, and if the two continue to do so with the success they’ve had so far, the Steelers will find themselves in the playoffs.

As a whole, the offense looked better against Cincinnati, and continuing to build on that success on the ground is going to open up a lot for Pickett and the passing game. The Steelers need to become a team that opponents fear running the ball, and continuing to stack good performances will go a long way toward doing so. They’ve already improved a ton throughout the season, and now we’ll see if they can sustain it or hit another gear.