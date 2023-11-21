Mike Tomlin Confident That Eddie Faulkner And Mike Sullivan Will Fill OC Void After Matt Canada’s Firing

When the Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday morning, the notion was that QB Coach Mike Sullivan would take over as interim offensive coordinator given his previous experience in the league in that role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.

However, after news broke on Canada’s firing, reports surfaced from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that RB Coach Eddie Faulkner would take over as the team’s official offensive coordinator while Sullivan would handle play-calling duties as the two would fill the void of Canada’s departure from the team. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed as much during his Tuesday press conference, stating that he’s excited to see Faulkner in this new role with the team.

#Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan takes over as the team’s new offensive play caller. Sullivan and Kenny Pickett have a strong relationship. RB coach Eddie Faulkner will have a big role in game planning and on game days but Sullivan’s voice will be the one in Pickett’s helmet. https://t.co/b12ct9Uvf2 pic.twitter.com/SrbE5s7UhT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2023

When asked what he’s seen from Faulkner during his tenure in Pittsburgh to earn himself this role as interim offensive coordinator, Tomlin commended Faulkner’s character and work ethic, stating that he’s a natural leader of men.

“Man, he has a real steady voice and demeanor,” Tomlin said about Faulkner to the media via video from the Steelers’ YouTube Channel. “He’s really solid. I love the way he has managed his room in the years that he’s been here through good times, bad times, etc. There’s always great clarity in that space. He’s natural with people from a communication standpoint and a consistency of communication standpoint. And so, I got no reservations about his ability to do it.

“And so, that’s why I’m confident. I’ve seen how he’s handled that position group and oftentimes that’s a reflection of how he’s gonna handle a larger body.”

Faulkner has been with the Steelers since 2019, being hired as the team’s running backs coach. He’s mentored the likes of James Conner, Najee Harris, and Jaylen Warren during that time, getting the most out of his backs, Pittsburgh’s rushing attack has come alive in recent weeks thanks to the impressive play by Warren in his second season. He’s desired to climb the coaching ranks and become an offensive coordinator at some point in his NFL career. Now he will have the opportunity to show what he can do in that role with seven regular-season games remaining.

Tomlin was also asked about Sullivan and what he has brought to the team since joining Tomlin’s coaching staff in 2021.

“Similar things, man, really good solid communicator,” Tomlin said regarding Sullivan. “Highly organized, really consistent. Has got experience as a play caller. Has got experience as a play caller in less-than-ideal circumstances. I think he’s been an interim play caller before and so, it’s just a good means of calling upon guys who have a natural skill sets in those areas or experience in those areas without disrupting the apple cart too much man and us still pushing forward as a collective.”

Sullivan has served as a play caller numerous times, having been Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator back in 2012 and serving in that capacity for two seasons. He would later serve in the same capacity with the New York Giants in 2016 and 2017 after former head coach Tom Coughlin left the team and New York hired former offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo to be its new head coach.

Instead of throwing Faulkner to the wolves as a first-time play caller halfway through the season with the Steelers 6-4 and in position to make the playoffs, it made sense to give Sullivan play-calling duties. He works the closest with Kenny Pickett and can structure the offense the way the young quarterback likes it in order to call plays that work to his strengths. Still, Faulkner will oversee a lot of the collective efforts of the offense behind the scenes, helping this unit as more of a vocal leader developing some sense of continuity that offense hasn’t had thus far this season.

At this point, there isn’t a clear answer when it comes to shaking up the coaching staff. Tomlin’s decision to use both Sullivan and Faulkner in their respective roles was the most sensible decision, seeing as each of them have the skill sets as well as the track record to provide what Tomlin is looking for as he looks to spark his stagnant offense.