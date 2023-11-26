Mike Tomlin Challenged Trenton Thompson To Get Interception This Week: ‘I’ll Beat On The Table For You:’

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Trenton Thompson got his first career interception in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals today, taking away a potential scoring chance for Cincinnati with the Bengals in the red zone. Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward said after the game that Mike Tomlin challenged Thompson last week and said he would “pound the table” for Thompson if he did.

“Critical pick. Coach T challenged him during the week and said if you get this one, I’ll beat on the table for you. We expect Mike T to beat on the table for him,” Heyward said via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter.

For Thompson, it was just his second career start, as he also started in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. In that game, he had a dropped interception, but he capitalized on his opportunity in a key spot today.

After seeing Thompson almost come down with one last week, Tomlin wanted to see him to actually do it and prove he can continue to be a regular contributor to this defense. With both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal out for the Steelers, they’ve had to rely on Thompson to step up over the last two weeks. He’s stepped up to the challenge.

Thompson also had an interception in the preseason for Pittsburgh, picking off Kyle Trask in the Steelers’ preseason opener. He’s showing off a nose for the ball, and with Neal and Elijah Riley on IR, Thompson could push for a role at safety even after Fitzpatrick returns and takes back his starting job alongside Damontae Kazee.

We’ll see if Tomlin holds to his word and pounds the table for Thompson. Obviously, he’s going to have to continue to play well in practice, but he certainly has looked like he’s earned a role and more playing time. With Fitzpatrick healthy, the Steelers still used three safeties with him, Kazee and Neal all getting playing time. Neal is going to miss at least two more games with his IR stint, so there’s an opportunity for Thompson to fill a valuable role as Pittsburgh’s third safety.

It’s been fun to see Thompson’s ascension this season, and the interception today was a big one at a huge moment in the game. A touchdown would’ve given Cincinnati a two-score lead, but the Steelers were able to keep them off the board thanks to Thompson closing in and intercepting the pass intended for Ja’Marr Chase. He’s certainly taken advantage of his opportunity and hopefully will continue to do so.