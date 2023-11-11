Mike Tomlin: Broderick Jones’ Play Worthy Of Another Opportunity, But Says He Must ‘Grow Up’

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie first round draft Broderick Jones looks like he will be getting another start tomorrow at right tackle against the Green Bay Packers. Jones has started two games so far this year, at left tackle versus the Baltimore Ravens and right tackle versus the Tennessee Titans and looked good in both. Today on The Mike Tomlin Show, which is streamed on the Steelers YouTube, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised Jones for how he played in last week’s victory and then announced he will be getting another look at right tackle.

“I thought he played really well, and probably equally as important I thought the collective played well with him,” said Tomlin to Bob Pompeani. “Offensive line play is a collective and I thought he meshed well particularly with James Daniels in the running game and in the passing game.”

With Jones in the lineup, the Steelers had their best rushing games of the season last week, rushing for 166 yards and a touchdown as they dominated a strong Tennessee front seven. It is no secret that the Steelers want to run the football, with a second-year quarterback in Kenny Pickett, the best way to help him out is by having a strong running game, and the introduction of Jones to the lineup absolutely helps as his athleticism allows him to easily and quickly get to the second level or get out in front to open up holes, something that RT Chukwuma Okorafor has struggled to do throughout his career.

Pompeani asked Tomlin if Jones’ performance at right tackle Thursday would mean the team may want to see him at right tackle again and Tomlin said yes, but added a caveat of playing smarter after a personal foul penalty cost the Steelers on the ensuing kickoff.

You can see Jones remove his helmet on the field, which is always grounds for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He was also getting it into with the Tennessee field goal unit.

It is important to note that Okorafor reportedly lost his starting spot for an outburst about play calling against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so Tomlin certainly will not be afraid to sit Jones back on the bench if “maturity” issues persist.

“Yeah, he’ll get another opportunity, certainly,” said Tomlin. “He’s gotta grow up, we need maturity and professionalism in everything that we do. [I] Didn’t like the penalty that we got, that he got, taking his helmet off on the extra point attempt. But certainly the production and the player’s worthy of another opportunity.”

After the Steelers game-winning touchdown, Jones picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that pushed the kickoff back 15 yards and set up the Titans with a chance to take the lead on the Tennessee 48-yard line. While it did not end up costing the Steelers, that could have been the difference in a win or a loss, and if the Titans ended up scoring off the short field, we may be looking at a Steelers team who is 4-4 and Jones may not be in the lineup two weeks in a row.

Jones is young though, and he will learn from his mistakes. Although he is not naturally a right tackle, Jones looked very good there last week and it warrants another look. If he continues to play well when starting, it could help the offense take a much-needed step. No, Jones is not throwing the football, but he can help give Pickett some time in the pocket while also opening up gaping holes for running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Offensive line play is so important, and with the way Jones has played this year, no matter the position, he is making it hard for Tomlin to keep him out of the lineup.