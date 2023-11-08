Maurice Jones-Drew Names Najee Harris As RB Whose Production Could ‘Skyrocket’ In Second Half Of Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their best rushing output of the season against the Tennessee Titans, and while RB Najee Harris was outgained by RB Jaylen Warren, who had 88 yards to Harris’ 69, former NFL running back-turned-analyst Maurice Jones-Drew sees Harris’ production increasing in the second half of the season. Jones-Drew thinks Pittsburgh’s style is built to bully teams late in the season, and the running game’s second-half turnaround last season will happen again.

“I know Jaylen Warren has been more efficient than Harris of late, but Harris has a physical style and showed tenacious effort shown in last week’s prime-time victory over Tennessee,” Jones-Drew writes on NFL.com. “The third-year back looks poised to lead this offense down the stretch in an effort to alleviate pressure off an up-and-down Kenny Pickett.”

Harris was a different back last season thanks to improved offensive line play and the fact that his running style as a bruiser and power back plays well late in the season, when opposing defenses are more banged up and worn down. The Steelers were built to play bully ball this season. They added OG Isaac Seumalo and blocking TE Darnell Washington, in addition to OT Broderick Jones, and their mentality was supposed to be a bruising, physical football team. We haven’t seen much of that this season, but the Tennessee game was the first time we really got a taste of what a potent ground game can do for the offense this season.

Now, the Steelers have to carry that momentum forward. One game where they looked good on the ground isn’t enough to base the rest of the season on, but we know that this team with Harris, who is going to be this team’s lead back despite Warren’s recent production, leading the charge, can beat teams by winning on the ground.

A repeat of last year’s improved rushing attack would be a good sign for Pittsburgh. Through eight games last season, they were 2-6 and went 7-2 down the stretch. This season, they’re 5-3 through their first eight. While their schedule includes four AFC North opponents in the second half of the season and a 7-2 record the rest of the way is a little bit unrealistic to expect, it’s not out of the question for this to be the bruising, ground-and-pound offense we thought the Steelers would have.

If that happens, it’s Harris who’s going to benefit and see his production start to take off. In turn, the offense will be better, with less pressure on the shoulders of Pickett, and the team as a whole can be better, with the defense not on the field for as long. The Steelers will look to continue to improve their ground game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed the 15th-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this season.