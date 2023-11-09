Matt LaFleur Praises Steelers’ Front, Calls T.J. Watt ‘Game Wrecker,’ Alex Highsmith ‘A Baller’

When any NFL coach sees the Pittsburgh Steelers on the schedule, step one of the game plan is likely to figure out how to stop, or at least slow down their pass rush.

For Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur the process was no different. He shared some praise for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front seven in an interview today provided by the Packers.

“T.J. [Watt] is relentless, he is one of those game wreckers I was talking about. And then on the other side, [Alex] Highsmith, he’s a baller as well.” LaFleur said. “Not to mention all the guys they got, in the interior line, [Cameron] Heyward’s been doing it for a long time at, a really elite level, and they just got him back last week. And their front is a problem. I mean they’re big, they’re athletic and just create a lot of issues not only in the run game but in the pass game for an offense.”

The Steelers rank seventh in the league with 3.3 sacks per game, and that’s mostly been done without Heyward. The star defensive end has picked up double-digit sacks in each of his last two seasons, and his return should only bolster what has already been a very good pass rush.

Thanks to Watt and Highsmith, the Steelers have been able to not only survive but thrive in Heyward’s absence. They have combined for a whopping 14 sacks already this season. The only duo of teammates that has more is the Los Angeles Chargers’ Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa (15.5).

The Packers’ offensive line has been solid but not spectacular, allowing 18 sacks over their eight games. However, they haven’t seen a lot of pass rushers this season with the talent of Watt, Heyward, and Highsmith.

Green Bay has also struggled to get its run game going this season, and it gets no easy matchup this week, as LaFleur said. The Packers’ two main running backs, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, have taken steps back in 2023. Jones averaged 5.3 yards per carry last year compared to just 4.0 this year. Dillon has seen a drop as well, from 4.1 to 3.3. The Packers had been one of the most efficient running teams in the league before this season and are looking to recapture that identity.

For LaFleur, this is an important game. After three straight 13-win seasons to open his coaching career, he has been just 11-14 over the last two seasons. At 3-5, the Packers need a win this week if they want to remain in the NFC playoff hunt.