Mason Cole: Players ‘Complaining And Whining’ Won’t Help Execution

For a team with a winning record, including a 4-2 run over its past six games, the Pittsburgh Steelers almost seem to be coming apart at the seams. We are witnessing more and more public instances of frustration on the part of offensive personnel, whether it’s witnessed on the field or during their interviews.

The veterans urged calm on Monday following a maddening 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, however, a game in which the offense seemed to be unable to do anything without RB Jaylen Warren. He scored their lone touchdown on a 74-yard breakaway run, which accounted for about a third of their yardage on the day.

“We just have to have the attitude of coming in here, putting our heads down and making these corrections and going back to work”, C Mason Cole said yesterday, via the team’s website. “Complaining and whining and whatever emotions are going through people’s minds, we can’t do that. We’re too far into the season, there’s too much at stake, and we’ve got to be professionals and move on and go win a game in Cincinnati”.

While second-year WR George Pickens was the one under the spotlight more recently for failing to keep his emotions in check during games, on Sunday it was veteran Diontae Johnson having those same issues. There were multiple key instances of a miscommunication with QB Kenny Pickett spoiling a big-play opportunity. He caught just two of eight targets on the day.

“I understand it’s an emotional game”, said QB Mitch Trubisky, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But the vets who have been in this locker room know there are going to be ups and downs, know there are going to be mistakes. You just have to stick together and do your job”.

But it’s becoming increasingly clear that these issues lack a simple solution. RB Najee Harris indicated that it was time for another player meeting, yet even Cole questioned the efficacy of repeating an endeavor that had little impact the first time it was attempted this season.

“We’ve had those talks and conversations”, he said. “At some point we’re gonna have to do something about it. we can’t just sit here after every loss and come in here and have a big kumbaya and try to figure out the world’s problems”.

For as much as has been said in the public in the past 48 hours or so, it feels as though there has been much left unsaid as well. Some have even made it clear that they were being careful not to say things that they might regret, such as RB Najee Harris in his post-game remarks. Yet he still had plenty else he was willing to say.

That players were willing to go as far as they have really speaks to an issue that head coach Mike Tomlin will trivialize in his pre-game press conference today. But that’s part of his job. He has to maintain a public image of order no matter what’s happening in his locker room when reporters aren’t around.