‘Looked Significantly Better:’ Former NFL QB Thinks Kenny Pickett Was ‘Pretty Good’ Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers fired Matt Canada ahead of their Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and the first game with Mike Sullivan as their offensive play-caller led to 400+ yards of offense for the first time since Week Two of the 2020 season. While firing Canada was a start, the Steelers needed QB Kenny Pickett to step up his play, and former NFL quarterback J.T. O’Sullivan thinks he did just that. In an episode of The QB School, O’Sullivan praised Pickett’s play against the Bengals, in particular his ability to extend plays and create when there isn’t much there.

“Kenny Pickett, the Steelers. I mean, right out of the gate. Looked significantly better. Looked much more like a well-organized, well-run, aggressive NFL offense,” O’Sullivan said. “I thought Kenny Pickett, in rhythm, on time, looked pretty good. I thought Kenny Pickett the creator, the guy who extends plays a little bit, not necessarily a dynamic runner but extend a little bit, buy some extra time, also a really good sign,” he added. “Overall, it just looked like a different time offensively.”

One play in particular that drew praise from O’Sullivan was a first down completion to WR George Pickens for 10 yards on what ended up being Pittsburgh’s lone touchdown drive.

“Kenny Pickett extends, finds a throw right at the sticks, gets a first down. Again, I like that part of his game. I love his part of the game where he doesn’t turn the ball over. But this idea of not forcing it, not putting it in harm’s way,” O’Sullivan said about what he liked out of Pickett on that play.

What he didn’t like on the play was Diontae Johnson’s route-running, claiming that he should’ve turned to the right.

“You just don’t see guys like 18, you don’t see this route except by Hall of Famers, and he’s not a Hall of Famer right now. Why would you turn to the left, and turn in? Whatever. Nice job by Kenny Pickett. 18, hard to watch.”

It wasn’t the only thing Johnson did worthy of criticism on the day, as his lack of effort on Jaylen Warren’s first-half fumble has earned him some much-deserved criticism.

While Johnson’s route-running may have left something to be desired on that play, Pickett still did a nice job waiting and finding an open receiver in Pickens along the sideline. It moved the chains and helped set up a touchdown by Najee Harris later in the drive.

Sunday was the best that Pickett’s looked this season, and O’Sullivan was impressed with the general feel of the offense. It was consistent, which we haven’t really seen this season, as they put together a full game and Pickett threw for 278 yards while the run game hit 153 yards on the ground.

Now the key for the Steelers will be to continue put it together offensively under Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan and string good performances together over the next few weeks. If they can continue to play the way they did against the Bengals, this is a team that should be able to make it into the playoffs, and maybe even win a playoff game. We’ll see if the offensive success and Pickett’s success can continue.

You can watch the full episode of The QB School below. O’Sullivan’s analysis is well worth a watch.