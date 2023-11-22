Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 993)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 993 on this Wednesday afternoon, I talk about what the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting in Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan with both taking over for Matt Canada.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 992)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4107717384

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n