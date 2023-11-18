Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 989 on this Saturday afternoon, I explain why the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday road contest against the Cleveland Browns feels like a very dangerous game for the visiting team even though they are facing a rookie quarterback.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 989)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4225113732
6bc9mw6n