Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 988)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 988 on this Friday afternoon, I explain why the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns offense will be the key when it comes to which team wins this weekend’s key AFC North game.
