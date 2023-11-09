Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 980)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 980 on this Thursday afternoon, I explain how the Pittsburgh Steelers have a great opportunity in front of them based on having one of the weakest second-half schedules in the NFL.
Direct download link:
