Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 978)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 978 on this Tuesday afternoon, I explain why I believe Mike Tomlin should be the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year at the midway point of the season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 976)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1080045539
6bc9mw6n