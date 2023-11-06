Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 977)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 977 on this Monday afternoon, I talk about one play design I really liked from Pittsburgh Steelers OC Matt Canada in Thursday night’s win over the Tennessee Titans.
