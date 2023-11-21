Listen: Reacting To News Of Matt Canada’s Firing

Bringing you guys another video today. A quick one giving my initial thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers firing OC Matt Canada. Why he was let go, the team’s plan to replace him, and where the Steelers go from here.

As always, thanks for listening and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.