LB Mykal Walker Confident He Can Help Steelers: ‘What I Bring To The Room Is Experience And More Versatility’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hurting at inside linebacker, having lost both Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander in consecutive weeks to season-ending injuries. They still have veteran LB Elandon Roberts, who figures to continue to lead the group going forward, as well as second-year LB Mark Robinson, who will be thrust into a larger role. But Pittsburgh needs to have other bodies in the room available to step in and play should either Roberts or Robinson go down with an injury as well as rotate in on passing downs.

One of their in-house options is LB Mykal Walker, whom the team signed to the practice squad just a couple of weeks ago after getting his walking papers from the Atlanta Falcons in training camp. Walker spoke reporters on Monday and was asked what he specially brings to a linebacking corps that lost its two most versatile, athletic players for the season.

“I think just my experience, my versatility,” Walker said to the media via video from the Steelers’ YouTube Channel. “I’ve done it before. I’ve had the green dot before. I’ve played games, I’ve played in big games. Just my experience that I have out there and being able to call upon the coaching staff anytime I have it, I’m gonna ask questions all day long. So, it’s nothing like… never a guy in the room who thinks he knows everything. More certain for seeking for help, seeking for answers and stuff like that. So, I think what I bring this room is experience and more versatility.”

Our very own Alex Kozora pointed out Walker as a potential solution that Pittsburgh may turn to to help alleviate the losses of Alexander and Holcomb at off-ball linebacker. Walker started 12 game in 2022 for the Falcons and finished third on the team with 107 tackles while playing nearly 75% of its defensive snaps. In three seasons with the Falcons, Walker started 20 games while playing in 49. He logged 187 total stops, five TFLs, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in 2021.

Last season, Walker received a 58.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 60.2 coverage grade. His coverage grade was 69.0 in 2021 with an overall grade of 71.3 from PFF, suggesting that he can operate in that role given his passing-game production with his PBUs and INTs. Walker has the experience that Pittsburgh needs, having started and played far more games than Robinson, who is still raw and developing as an NFL linebacker. He also appears to be more versatile than Robinson and Roberts, albeit allowing an 83% completion percentage last season, according to Pro Football Reference. The Steelers need another capable linebacker to throw out there on passing downs, and Walker may be their best option among those currently on the team.

We shall see if Walker gets promoted to the 53-man roster in the coming days, potentially getting his first action of the season this coming Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. For Walker, he just wants to be prepared if his number is called, knowing that he brings the experience and skill set needed as the Steelers push forward in 2023.